Tata Steel picks ABB for Port Talbot steel plant electrification

TATA STEEL has appointed engineering firm ABB to provide electrification and process technologies for its Port Talbot site in South Wales. The project is part of Tata Steel’s £1.25 billion plan to transition to low CO₂ steel production.
The investment includes the construction of a 320-tonne capacity Electric Arc Furnace (EAF), expected to be commissioned in 2027/8. The UK Government is supporting the project with £500 million. Tata Steel said the transformation would reduce CO₂ emissions from the site by almost 90 per cent, equivalent to 1.5 per cent of the UK’s total direct emissions.
Under the contract, ABB will supply high- and low-voltage switchgear, power and distribution transformers, digital control systems, and its ArcSave® electro-magnetic stirring system, also known as Consteerrer®. The system will be delivered under a wider agreement with technology partner Tenova.
Rajesh Nair, CEO of Tata Steel, said: “We’re looking forward to ABB helping us to positively impact the transformation at Port Talbot Steelworks, a site undergoing critical change for the future of UK steelmaking. Their proven technologies and expertise will support our evolving production processes on site, enabling resource and cost efficiencies for the long-term. We’re looking forward to driving this project forward.”
Frederik Esterhuizen, Global Business Line Manager for Metals at ABB Process Industries, said: “Our team has an established relationship with Tata Steel and Tenova and we know that together we can shape operations to benefit how low CO₂ steel is made, safely and sustainably. Our aim is to work with our customer and the various suppliers involved in the project to ensure the timelines for commissioning are met and that the region can continue its rich heritage in steelmaking into the future.”
The commissioning of ABB’s technologies is scheduled to align with the EAF’s startup in 2028.