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Anand RK, Suparna Sharma win Pulitzer Prize for reporting on digital scams

Anand and Sharma received the honour in the Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category, sharing it with Natalie Obiko Pearson of Bloomberg.

Anand RK, Suparna Sharma

Suparna Sharma (left) and Anand RK won the prize for their work on digital surveillance and cyber fraud.

Photo credit: X/@SuparnaSharma and Instagram/curiodesignstore
Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye May 05, 2026
Eastern Eye

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INDIAN journalists Anand RK and Suparna Sharma have won the Pulitzer Prize for their work on digital surveillance and cyber fraud. The award was announced on Monday.

Anand and Sharma received the honour in the Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category, sharing it with Natalie Obiko Pearson of Bloomberg.

According to the Pulitzer Prize website, the winning work titled “trAPPed”, produced for Bloomberg, tells the "riveting account" of a neurologist in India who was held under a “digital arrest” through her phone.

It uses a blend of "visuals and words" to show the "growing global challenges of surveillance and digital scams".

The Pulitzer Prizes, administered by Columbia University, are regarded as among the highest honours in journalism, literature and music composition, recognising excellence in reporting and storytelling.

cyber fraud digital scams indian journalists pulitzer prize

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