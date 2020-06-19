Prabhas’ multilingual project titled Radhe Shyam?

Prabhas, who rose to international fame after the humongous success of gobsmackingly epic Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), was busy shooting for his 20th outing when the Coronavirus pandemic struck and all shooting activities came to a screeching halt everywhere in the world.

Though the Indian film industry is gearing up to resume shooting in a couple of weeks, there is no update on when the makers of Prabhas’ next will roll the camera again. Meanwhile, the news is coming in that the makers have finalised a new title for the romantic action entertainer. Earlier called Jaan, the movie has now been titled Radhe Shyam. However, there has been no official announcement confirming the development.

Last seen in Saaho, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2019, Prabhas plays a dual role in his next. One of his characters is a palmist. Pooja Hegde, who has been delivering back-to-back hits across industries, stars opposite Prabhas. This is the first time when both actors are working together on a project. The audience is really excited and is looking forward to seeing their crackling chemistry on the silver screen.

Directed by well-known South Indian filmmaker Radhakrishna Kumar, the forthcoming film has become one of the most anticipated movies of the year. But if reports are to be believed, it may not make it to theatres in 2020. Some media outlets suggest that the makers are planning to release it early next year as a major chunk is yet to be shot.

Prabhas will also star in an untitled film, which will be helmed by Nag Ashwin. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, will romance superstar Salman Khan in her next Hindi film Kabhi Ek Kabhi Diwali.

