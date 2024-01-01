Website Logo
  • Monday, January 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Prabhas thanks fans for making ‘Salaar’ a big success

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire hit the screens on December 22.

Prabhas in Salaar

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Prabhas on Monday wished his fans a happy new year and thanked them for showering love on his latest release Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire hit the screens on December 22.

Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has grossed over £50 million worldwide at the box office.

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar.

Prabhas shared his New Year message on Instagram.

“While I decide the fate of Khansaar, you all sit back and have a fantastic New Year, darlings! Thank you for owning Salaar Cease Fire and making it a big success,” the Baahubali star wrote.

According to production banner Hombale Films, the movie registered the record for the best opening figures for any Indian title in 2023.

Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy also round out the cast of the film, which was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

MUSIC
Charli XCX writing songs for Britney Spears’ new album
MUSIC
Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley’s record
NEWS
Faysal Quraishi calls for release of Indian films in Pakistan
NEWS
‘The Pavilion’: Pakistani cricket show wins hearts across the border
NEWS
Dua Lipa feels ‘beyond lucky’ to end 2023 in India
NEWS
‘Naatu Naatu’, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ find mention in Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’
TELEVISION
TV bosses too scared to take risks: Meera Syal
FILM
2023: When Bollywood made a spectacular theatrical comeback
FILM
Prabhas to collaborate with director Maruthi for his next
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global announces world digital premiere of ‘Tejas’
TELEVISION
4 unmissable concepts redefining storytelling on ZEE5 Global
NEWS
‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun dies at 48
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW