Website Logo
  • Friday, January 05, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ to release in Spanish

Helmed by KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

Salaar Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire shows no signs of slackening its dream run at the box office. While the action entertainer has achieved the milestone by crossing the whooping £65 million at the worldwide box office, it is set to spread the rage in South America with the release of its Spanish version in Latin America.

The Spanish version will be released by Cinepolis which holds 72.5% of the Market share in the region. The film will be released in Latin America on March 7.

Helmed by KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

Recently, in response to the film’s success, Prabhas said, “I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar’s fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers.”

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega-action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Sundance 2024 jurors include Mira Nair and Shaunak Sen
Entertainment
’12th Fail’ to close Macau’s Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Fest
NEWS
Royal Mail issues special Spice Girls stamp series
NEWS
Nicola Thorp welcomes first child with fiancé Nikesh Patel
NEWS
David Tennant to host BAFTA Film Awards
NEWS
‘He might fill void Irrfan Khan left behind’: Kangana praises Vikrant
NEWS
Subhash Ghai to attend Ram Temple inauguration
Entertainment
24 entertaining things to look forward to in 2024
Film
Movies that stood out in an action-packed 2023
Hollywood News
Zayn Malik seeks dismissal of copyright infringement lawsuit
Entertainment
Rajkumar Hirani’s streaming debut to star Vikrant Massey
Entertainment
Up to directors to decide what kind of films they want to make:…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW