Shruti Haasan makes her international debut with 'The Eye' backed by an all-female team

Shruti Haasan’s international debut, The Eye, is a psychological thriller that dives deep into themes of love, loss, and the supernatural. Directed by Daphne Schmon and produced by Fingerprint Content, the film recently premiered at the 5th Wench Film Festival, India’s first platform dedicated to horror, sci-fi, and fantasy genres. For Haasan, the project felt like a perfect fit from the start. “The script spoke to me instantly,” she shared. “I’ve always been drawn to stories that explore love, darkness, and self-discovery—ideas that feel deeply personal to me. This film gave me the chance to bring those emotions to life on screen.”

Set against the stunning backdrop of Greece, The Eye follows Diana, played by Haasan, as she travels to a remote island to scatter her late husband Felix’s ashes. What begins as a journey of closure takes a dark turn when she becomes entangled in an eerie ritual tied to the “Evil Eye.” The story weaves together grief, fate, and the supernatural, creating a haunting narrative that keeps viewers on edge.

Haasan praised the film’s all-female creative team, calling the experience uniquely rewarding. “It felt like the universe aligned to bring this project to me,” she said. The film also features a talented cast, including Mark Rowley (The Last Kingdom) and British actors Anna Savva and Linda Marlowe. The screenplay, penned by award-winning writer Emily Carlton, adds depth to the chilling tale.

Shot on location in Athens and Corfu, The Eye has already garnered attention at international festivals, including the London Independent Film Festival and the Greek International Film Festival. Its premiere at the Wench Film Festival, founded by Sapna Bhavnani, is indeed a huge moment for women-led cinema in India.

For Haasan, The Eye is more than just a film and it’s a reflection of her journey as an artist. “It allowed me to confront emotions I’ve always wanted to explore,” she said. With its gripping storyline and powerful performances, The Eye promises to be an exceptional addition to the psychological thriller genre.