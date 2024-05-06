  • Monday, May 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ to release in Japan

National Award-winning Kannada film 777 Charlie, starring Rakshit Shetty, is also set to be released in Japan on June 28.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Telugu-language Indian film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is scheduled to hit Japanese theatres on July 5, the makers have announced.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the film stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

Production house Hombale Films shared details about the Japan release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire on its official Instagram page on Saturday.

“Indian action entertainer ‘SALAAR’ will be hitting Japanese audiences on July 5th! #Salaar #Prabhas,” the banner said in the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Besides Telugu, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22. It has grossed around Rs 700 crore at worldwide box office.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam, its follow-up, is under development.

National Award-winning Kannada film 777 Charlie, starring Rakshit Shetty, is also set to be released in Japan on June 28.

Related Stories

NEWS
Labour leader calls for reclaiming Muslim voters’ trust
NEWS
Karim Zeroual and others join Beck Theatre Hayes’ pantomime ‘Aladdin’
NEWS
Kareena appointed Unicef India Ambassador
NEWS
Here’s why the makers of ‘Ghostbusters’ called in a Muslim ‘cultural consultant’
NEWS
British Indian friends join line-up of challenging new real-world UK show
NEWS
Nick Jonas reveals he has Influenza A
Entertainment
Composer Naushad’s grand daughter speaks about his greatness
Entertainment
Prachi Desai: Success in the sounds of Silence
Entertainment
How Manoj Kerai made Mrs Kapoor a firm family favourite
NEWS
Bengaluru to host film festival in honour of Guru Dutt
NEWS
Would ‘absolutely’ like to make more ‘Batman’ movies: Jonathan Nolan
NEWS
Saba Azad’s ‘Minimum’ opens 26th UK Asian Film Festival

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW