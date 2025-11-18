England rely on fast bowling for Ashes opener

ENGLAND face Australia in the first Test on Friday, going in with a fast-bowling group they believe can help them regain the Ashes.

England have not travelled with this kind of pace depth since the 1970-71 series, when John Snow and Bob Willis led the attack in a winning campaign.

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood provide speed above 90 mph. Josh Tongue offers a wicket-taking option, while Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts add further support. England could also use Gus Atkinson, who has taken 63 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 22.01.

Captain Ben Stokes, if fit, is expected to contribute with medium pace after injuries in recent months.

England have gone 15 Tests without a win in Australia since the 2010-11 Ashes, with 13 defeats and two draws. That earlier series featured James Anderson supported by Steven Finn, Tim Bresnan and Chris Tremlett.

Hard and bouncy pitches in Australia have helped fast bowlers, but England’s recent touring attacks have lacked high pace.

"I don't care how many wickets you take. I want to know how hard you are running in, how hard you are hitting the pitch, and are you able to sustain pace at 85-88mph?," England managing director Rob Key said last year.

Archer and Wood have both dealt with long injury spells, creating uncertainty about how long they can play in this series. Archer has played 15 Tests since his debut six years ago. Wood has played 37 Tests since 2015.

Wood took 17 wickets in four Tests in England's 4-0 defeat in Australia in 2021-22, including 6-37. He has not played a senior match since February after knee surgery. A hamstring issue in England’s only warm-up game was cleared before the first Test in Perth.

"We want a battery of fast bowlers and we've tried to change from the norm of England, where there are lots of seamers, to Australia's vision of fast bowling," Wood said.

"Look at Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood: they can all bowl at 90 (mph) or in the high 80s and they've been especially consistent and relentless.

"So we're going there with a bit of an Australia blueprint to see if we can replicate that and put their batters under pressure like they've done with ours."

Australia will be without captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for the first Test because of injuries. With a break until the second Test in Brisbane from December 4, England may consider using both Archer and Wood.

Steve Smith, captaining Australia in Cummins' absence, said pitch conditions could reduce the impact of England’s fast bowlers.

"Sometimes the slower guys are almost harder to play on those wickets where you have to make the pace," Smith said.

"It's going to be different."

(With inputs from agencies)