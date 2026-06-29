Australia knock India out of Women's T20 World Cup

AUSTRALIA knocked India out of the Women's T20 World Cup with a six-wicket win in their final Group A match at Lord's on Sunday.

India needed a victory to reach the semi-finals after South Africa secured a four-wicket win over Bangladesh earlier in the day. But Australia completed the highest successful run chase in Women's T20 World Cup history to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

India posted 170-4 after captain Harmanpreet Kaur struck 56 off 26 balls. Backed by a crowd that included India men's star Virat Kohli, India added 36 runs in the final two overs, leaving Australia needing a record chase in the tournament to maintain their unbeaten run.

Australia were 68-3 in the 10th over before Ellyse Perry and Ash Gardner put together a 100-run partnership from 59 balls to take their side close to victory.

Perry scored 56 before she was dismissed with three runs needed, while Gardner remained unbeaten on 53 as Australia sealed victory.

Australia will now face West Indies in the first semi-final at the Oval on Tuesday.

Tournament hosts England, who are unbeaten, will play South Africa in the second semi-final at the Oval on Thursday, with the final to be held at Lord's on Sunday.

Earlier, South Africa held their nerve to chase down a target of 118 against Bangladesh.

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt was bowled by Marufa Aktar with the first ball of the chase. Dane van Niekerk was then trapped lbw for three as South Africa reached 59-3 at the halfway stage.

Annerie Dercksen looked set to take South Africa to victory before edging behind for 45 in the 15th over.

The scoring slowed after her dismissal.

Marizanne Kapp was run out for 16 and Nadine de Klerk was caught at deep mid-wicket with five runs still required before Chloe Tryon edged a four and then hit through the off side to seal victory with four balls remaining.

South Africa impressed in the field, with Kapp bowling Juairiya Ferdous with the first ball of the match.

Sobhana Mostary scored 42 for Bangladesh, while captain Nigar Sultana remained unbeaten on 32. Bangladesh finished on 117-5 from their 20 overs.