Top Labour donor urges Andy Burnham to ditch ‘net zero’ label and rethink green spending

Major Labour donor Dale Vince has called for a shake-up of the UK's net zero strategy, arguing billions of pounds could be redirected to other priorities.

Vince wants the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero scrapped, with climate policy returning to the Treasury and the Department for Business and Trade.

The government insists net zero is creating jobs, attracting investment and strengthening Britain's energy security.

The UK's net zero strategy has become the centre of a fresh political debate after one of Labour's biggest donors called for a major overhaul of how the government pursues its climate goals. Rather than abandoning net zero, renewable energy entrepreneur Dale Vince has argued that Labour should change its approach, claiming several flagship green policies are placing an unnecessary burden on public finances during the cost of living crisis.

Vince, founder of renewable energy company Ecotricity and a long-time financial backer of Labour, reportedly said the party should drop the term "net zero" and dismantle the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero if Andy Burnham were to become Prime Minister in the future. He argued that responsibility for climate and energy policy should instead return to the Treasury and the Department for Business and Trade, similar to the previous Conservative government's structure.

A growing row over where public money should go

Vince questioned whether several high-profile government-backed climate programmes are delivering enough value for taxpayers. As quoted in a news report, he described some of Labour's net zero policies as "plainly a bad use of money" and argued that spending billions of pounds on them while households continue to face financial pressure is "indefensible".

He claimed that scrapping government funding for carbon capture and heat pump schemes alone could free up around £13 billion during the current Parliament. According to Vince, those savings could instead be redirected towards areas such as defence without slowing the UK's long-term progress towards cutting carbon emissions.

The entrepreneur was particularly critical of the government's £22 billion commitment to carbon capture technology, arguing the technology is yet to prove commercially viable at scale. He also questioned subsidies for heat pumps and electric vehicles, saying they mainly benefit households that are already able to afford cleaner technologies.

Looking further ahead, Vince suggested the government should reconsider support for the planned Sizewell C nuclear power station and reduce funding for Great British Energy, Labour's publicly owned clean energy company. He estimated that together the two measures could release at least £22 billion, including £14 billion earmarked for Sizewell C and £8 billion allocated to Great British Energy projects that he claimed could instead attract private investment.

Government defends its green investment plans

The comments come as Energy Secretary Ed Miliband continues to push Labour's target of making Britain's electricity system almost entirely reliant on renewable power by 2030. While some critics argue the pace and cost of the transition have become a political liability, the government maintains that its clean energy programme is already delivering economic benefits.

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero reportedly said the transition to net zero represents "the economic opportunity of the 21st century". The department said the government has secured £100 billion in private investment into clean energy during this Parliament and cited independent analysis showing Britain's net zero economy now supports more than one million jobs.

The spokesperson added that investments ranging from carbon capture projects in Teesside and the Sizewell C nuclear project in Suffolk to offshore wind developments in Scotland are expected to strengthen economic growth, create jobs and improve the UK's long-term energy security.

Vince's intervention highlights a growing debate within British politics over whether the challenge is the country's net zero target itself, or the way governments choose to pay for the transition. As pressure mounts on public finances, questions over how Britain balances climate ambitions with affordability are likely to remain at the centre of the political conversation.