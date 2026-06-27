Former magistrate among Asian men jailed over London drugs operation

Highlights

The network supplied heroin and crack cocaine across London between October 2024 and July 2025

Purshotam Dhillon received a seven-year sentence

Police recovered drugs, cash, phones and evidence of drug transactions during raids

THREE Asian men have been jailed for a total of more than 22 years after a Metropolitan Police investigation uncovered a drugs network supplying heroin and crack cocaine across London.

Purshotam Dhillon, 59, who was a serving magistrate at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to seven years in prison at Croydon Crown Court in south London on Thursday (25). Police said he allowed his position to be used to support the illegal operation.

Hardeep Thind, 48, also known as Harry Singh, was sentenced to 12 years and six months, while Bikramjit Brar, 46, received a sentence of three years and four months.

Harry Singh Met Police

“This was a complex and far-reaching investigation that uncovered a well-established organised crime network responsible for supplying significant quantities of Class A drugs across London,” said detective inspector Mark Gavin from the Met’s Specialist Crime unit.

“The team’s extensive work enabled us to identify, disrupt and dismantle a group whose actions would have been causing serious harm to communities.

“As a serving magistrate, Dhillon abused a position of trust most seriously. This case demonstrates that no-one is above the law, and those who engage in criminality will be held accountable,” he added.

Detectives used call records, forensic evidence and phone downloads to identify a group involved in the wholesale supply of heroin and crack cocaine across London between October 2024 and July 2025. Police said the network operated several drug lines and distributed drugs worth more than £100,000.

Bikramjit Brar Met Police

“County lines are far more than drug dealing – they exploit the vulnerable and fuel violence. We remain committed to pursuing those responsible,” Gavin said.

The investigation began in January 2024 after a Met Police team targeting drug lines identified a highly active operation known as “Hadi”, which supplied heroin and crack cocaine to customers across west London.

'Hardeep Thind was the leader'

Thind, described by police as a key figure in the network, was already serving a 17-year sentence for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine, as well as possession of a prohibited automatic weapon, a Skorpion submachine gun.

While held in an open prison, he had access to a mobile phone, which police said he used to continue directing the drugs network. After his release in October 2024, he expanded the operation and recruited dealers in Hayes and Southall.

Police said Thind led the network by coordinating supplies and directing others. Dhillon, who was described as a drug user, stored drugs, cash and equipment, while Brar held and distributed drugs on behalf of the group. Another accomplice, Leandrea Lynch, acted as a runner.

Other members of the network were arrested and convicted earlier in the investigation. In July last year, officers carried out raids across west London, arresting suspects at their homes.

Searches of addresses and vehicles recovered heroin, crack cocaine, drug packaging materials, digital scales, cash, mobile phones and lists of drug transactions, police said.

Dhillon allowed a van containing large quantities of heroin to be parked outside his home and allowed drugs to be weighed and packaged inside, the court heard.

Thind and Brar pleaded guilty to two counts each of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, including cocaine and heroin. Dhillon and Lynch were convicted after a trial at Croydon Crown Court in May.

Lynch, 49, was handed a suspended sentence of two years and six months.

(with inputs from PTI)