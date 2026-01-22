Skip to content
Europol smashes drug ring fueled by Chinese and Indian chemicals

Polish-led syndicate used 20 illegal labs to turn imported precursors into 9.3 tonnes of synthetic narcotics

Europol

Prosecutors said the group operated a complex international supply chain

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 22, 2026
EUROPEAN investigators uncovered an international synthetic drugs network run from Poland and have seized more than 9.3 tonnes of narcotics and arrested over 100 suspects, Polish prosecutors said on Wednesday (21).

The operation targeted a criminal group accused of importing chemical precursors from China and India and manufacturing synthetic drugs in more than 20 illegal laboratories for distribution across the European Union.

Prosecutors said the group operated a complex international supply chain, legally importing large quantities of chemicals which were then repackaged and channelled to illegal drug laboratories in Poland and western Europe. Poland served as the logistical hub.

Video released by Polish police showed raids on suspects' homes by armed officers and huge stockpiles of chemicals in plastic containers and distillation equipment.

Launched in 2022 by Polish anti-narcotics officers, the investigation expanded into a multi-country operation.

Authorities dismantled over 20 illegal laboratories and drug production lines in Poland, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic and seized more than 9.3 tonnes of narcotics, vast quantities of chemical precursors and assets.

The prosecutor's office did not provide an estimate of the value of the seized drugs.

Europol, the EU's agency for fighting international and organised crime, enabled intelligence-sharing and synchronised police actions across borders, prosecutors said.

(Reuters)

