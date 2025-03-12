Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Leicester drug supplier Sarju Khushal jailed for 11 years over £2m operation

Khushal, formerly of Hazeldene Road, Leicester, pleaded guilty to several charges, including the supply and conspiracy to supply class A drugs

Leicester drug supplier Sarju Khushal jailed for 11 years over £2m operation

Sarju Khushal

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 12, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

A MAN who supplied controlled drugs on a ‘wholesale’ scale across Leicestershire has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. Sarju Khushal, 30, was arrested in 2022 after investigations revealed he had been transporting drugs from Lancashire into the area.

Khushal, formerly of Hazeldene Road, Leicester, pleaded guilty to several charges, including the supply and conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He was sentenced at Leicester crown court last Thursday (6).

Detectives from the East Midlands special operations unit (EMSOU) found a large quantity of class A and B drugs and cash during a search of Khushal’s home. Examination of his devices revealed evidence of his drug dealings dating back to 2018, with images and messages confirming his involvement in the supply of drugs. A drugs expert valued 2kg of cocaine, found during the search, at £76,000 wholesale.

According to Leicestershire Police, its potential street value was nearly £250,000. Detective Sergeant Chris Sewell, said, “The evidence showed that Khushal’s operation was on a wholesale scale. We believe he was involved in supplying over 19kg of class A drugs, worth more than £2 million.”

Sewell added, “We are pleased that Khushal has been taken off the streets. We will also explore using the Proceeds of Crime Act to seize any assets linked to his criminal activity.”

hazeldene roadleicesterleicester crown courtdrug dealer

Related News

Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra joins Mahesh Babu for SS Rajamouli's 'SSMB29', shares photos from set

McDonald's Shamrock shake
Food

McDonald's Shamrock shake makes its UK debut

Gigi Hadid reveals co-parenting secrets with Zayn Malik and romance with Bradley Cooper
Entertainment

Gigi Hadid reveals co-parenting secrets with Zayn Malik and romance with Bradley Cooper

More For You

Former Bristol MP Thangam Debbonaire enters House of Lords as Baroness

Thangam Debbonaire

Former Bristol MP Thangam Debbonaire enters House of Lords as Baroness

FORMER Bristol MP Thangam Debbonaire has taken her seat in the House of Lords after being awarded a life peerage last month.

The 58-year-old, who represented Bristol West for Labour from 2015 until July’s general election, wore the traditional scarlet robes during her introductory ceremony. She will now be known as Baroness Debbonaire of De Beauvoir Town in the London Borough of Hackney.

Keep ReadingShow less
most polluted cities

India, home to six of the world’s 10 most polluted cities, saw a 7% reduction in air pollution between 2023 and 2024

iStock

Only 7 countries meet WHO air quality guidelines, UK falls short


Air pollution is a silent killer, claiming millions of lives annually and leaving nearly every corner of the globe gasping for clean air. According to the latest annual report by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir, only seven countries worldwide met the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines for safe levels of PM2.5 pollution in 2024. These countries- Australia, New Zealand, Estonia, Iceland, and a handful of small island states- stand as rare exceptions in a world where dirty air has become the norm.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lohana Community North London celebrates International Women’s Day

Lohana Community North London celebrates International Women’s Day

Mahesh Liloriya

The Lohana Community North London (LCNL) and Young Lohana Society (YLS) marked International Women’s Day with an inspiring event on Sunday, 9th March 2025, at The Dhamecha Hall. Bringing together members of the community, the evening celebrated women’s achievements while advocating for progress and equality.

The event was attended by the High Commissioner of Uganda to the UK, H.E. Nimisha J Madhvani, as the special guest.

Keep ReadingShow less
Poppy Jaman to run Brighton Marathon in a saree for a cause

Poppy Jaman

Poppy Jaman to run Brighton Marathon in a saree for a cause

Mental health advocate Poppy Jaman is set to run the Brighton Marathon on 6 April 2025—wearing a saree. Inspired by this year’s International Women’s Day theme, she aims to highlight women’s resilience and raise £6,000 for a nursing scholarship for a young woman from a low-income family in Bangladesh.

Jaman, who has been training since August 2024, has built her endurance from 2.7km to 27km. The challenge is personal for her, as she has faced lupus, menopause, and mental health struggles. She believes movement is a powerful tool for well-being and hopes her effort will inspire others to take action.

Keep ReadingShow less
uk-home-buyers

For most first-time buyers, the exemption will drop from £425,000 to £300,000. (Photo credit: iStock)

Home buyers rush to complete purchases before stamp duty increase

HOME BUYERS in England and Northern Ireland are racing to complete their purchases before 1 April, when stamp duty thresholds will change, potentially costing them thousands of pounds.

Currently, home purchases under £250,000 are exempt from stamp duty, but this threshold will revert to £125,000.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc