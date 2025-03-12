Leicester drug supplier Sarju Khushal jailed for 11 years over £2m operation

A MAN who supplied controlled drugs on a ‘wholesale’ scale across Leicestershire has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. Sarju Khushal, 30, was arrested in 2022 after investigations revealed he had been transporting drugs from Lancashire into the area.
Khushal, formerly of Hazeldene Road, Leicester, pleaded guilty to several charges, including the supply and conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He was sentenced at Leicester crown court last Thursday (6).
Detectives from the East Midlands special operations unit (EMSOU) found a large quantity of class A and B drugs and cash during a search of Khushal’s home. Examination of his devices revealed evidence of his drug dealings dating back to 2018, with images and messages confirming his involvement in the supply of drugs. A drugs expert valued 2kg of cocaine, found during the search, at £76,000 wholesale.
According to Leicestershire Police, its potential street value was nearly £250,000. Detective Sergeant Chris Sewell, said, “The evidence showed that Khushal’s operation was on a wholesale scale. We believe he was involved in supplying over 19kg of class A drugs, worth more than £2 million.”
Sewell added, “We are pleased that Khushal has been taken off the streets. We will also explore using the Proceeds of Crime Act to seize any assets linked to his criminal activity.”