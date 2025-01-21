Skip to content
Teen pleads guilty to Southport murders; government announces inquiry

Hours after his plea, Keir Starmer said the attack was "a moment of trauma for the nation" and stated that the inquiry would examine "grave questions" about the state’s failure to protect the victims.

southport-stabbing-accused-reuters

Axel Rudakubana, 18, unexpectedly pleaded guilty to the murders of three children and to 10 counts of attempted murder. (Image credit: Reuters)

Jan 21, 2025
A TEENAGER admitted on Monday to murdering three young girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport last July, eliminating the need for the trial that was set to begin at Liverpool Crown Court.

The government has announced a public inquiry into the attack, which triggered nationwide riots.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, unexpectedly pleaded guilty to the murders of three children and to 10 counts of attempted murder.

He also admitted to producing the poison ricin and possessing an al Qaeda training manual.

The attack, which took place in the northern English town, shocked the country and raised questions about government failures to prevent the tragedy.

Hours after his plea, prime minister Keir Starmer said the attack was "a moment of trauma for the nation" and stated that the inquiry would examine "grave questions" about the state’s failure to protect the victims.

Rudakubana had previously been referred to Prevent, the UK’s counter-radicalisation programme, three times, but no action was taken.

Authorities confirmed he had also been in contact with police, courts, and mental health services.

Ursula Doyle from the Crown Prosecution Service said, "It is clear that this was a young man with a sickening and sustained interest in death and violence. He has shown no signs of remorse."

The victims—Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9—were attending a summer dance workshop when the attack occurred.

Doyle described it as a "meticulously planned rampage."

Rudakubana, who was 17 at the time, initially refused to confirm his name at previous hearings, leading to "not guilty" pleas being entered on his behalf in December.

On Monday, after consulting his lawyer, he admitted to the murders.

Judge Julian Goose said a life sentence was inevitable and scheduled sentencing for Thursday.

Anti-immigrant riots across Britain

The murders sparked large-scale unrest across Britain after false claims circulated on social media that Rudakubana, who was born in Britain, was a radical Islamist migrant.

Riots in Southport escalated to attacks on mosques and asylum-seeker housing nationwide.

Over 1,500 people were arrested during the disturbances, which Starmer attributed to far-right groups.

The Guardian reported that Rudakubana, the son of Christian immigrants from Rwanda, had been referred to Prevent over concerns about his interest in online material on school shootings and past terrorist incidents.

However, he was not deemed a terrorism risk.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper announced the inquiry, saying it would provide answers to the victims’ families about how the attack occurred.

(With inputs from Reuters)

axel rudakubanacrown prosecution serviceliverpool crown courtsouthportyvette coopersouthport stabbingssouthport murderskeir starmer

India-Kho-Kho-World-Cup

India men’s and women’s teams win Kho Kho World Cup

THE INDIAN men’s kho kho team secured the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title by defeating Nepal 54-36 in the final on Sunday.

The victory came shortly after the Indian women’s team also emerged victorious in their final, beating Nepal with a commanding scoreline of 78-40.

Keep ReadingShow less
Southport-stabbing-Getty

The victims, Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, were killed in one of the country’s deadliest mass stabbings in recent years. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trial of teen accused in Southport stabbings set to begin

THE TRIAL of an 18-year-old accused of killing three young girls in a stabbing spree that sparked widespread riots in the country is scheduled to begin today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Axel Rudakubana is charged with murdering three children during an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England, on 29 July 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
saif-ali-khan-reuters

Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery and has since been discharged from hospital, with doctors confirming he is out of danger. (Photo: Reuters)

Suspected Bangladeshi held for stabbing Saif Ali Khan

A MAN believed to be a Bangladeshi national was arrested on Sunday in Mumbai for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police said.

The attack on Khan occurred on Thursday during an attempted burglary at his home, leaving the actor with stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands.

Keep ReadingShow less
driving-licence-iStock

Physical licences will continue to be issued, but the voluntary digital option aims to enhance convenience and security. (Representational image: iStock)

Government to introduce digital driving licences via smartphone app

THE GOVERNMENT is preparing to introduce digital driving licences as part of efforts to modernise public services.

Accessible through a new government smartphone app, these digital licences could be used for tasks such as purchasing alcohol, voting, or boarding domestic flights.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eight men jailed for child sexual abuse in Keighley

All the charges relate to offending which happened in the Keighley area between 1996 and 1999. (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

Eight men jailed for child sexual abuse in Keighley

EIGHT men have been jailed for a total of nearly 58 years for sexually abusing two children in Keighley during the late 1990s.

The men were convicted in two separate trials at Bradford Crown Court for offences that took place between 1996 and 1999. The victims were girls aged between 13 and 16 at the time of the abuse, said West Yorkshire Police in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
