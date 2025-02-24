Skip to content
Yoga teacher recalls horror of Southport attack: 'We'd all be dead'

Leanne, who was stabbed five times by attacker Axel Rudakubana, said she helped evacuate children from the room. "I just knew that if I didn't get out, everyone was going to die," she said.

Rudakubana pleaded guilty to three charges of murder and ten of attempted murder and was sentenced to 52 years in prison. (Image credit: Reuters)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 24, 2025
A YOGA teacher, Leanne Lucas, told BBC Panorama of the events at a dance and yoga workshop held at Hart Space studio in Southport last July.

Leanne, who was stabbed five times by attacker Axel Rudakubana, said she helped evacuate children from the room. "I just knew that if I didn't get out, everyone was going to die," she said.

Leanne recounted that Rudakubana arrived by taxi wearing a bright green hoodie and a medical face mask. Dashcam footage showed him trying a locked door before entering the studio.

"He opened the door and grabbed a child. I don't know what he was doing. I didn't see anything. He then grabbed the next child, and the next child. And then I shout: 'Who is that?'" she said.

A 13-year-old, known as Sarah and now 14, who assisted with the class, told the BBC that Rudakubana looked "possessed" as he stabbed her.

"I saw him stab a child in front of me. And then I saw the knife coming towards me and him coming towards me. And that's when I saw it go into my arm. And that's when I turned and he must have got my back, but I didn't feel it at the time, because of the adrenaline," she said.

Sarah led several children, including her younger sister, to safety. "I remember seeing the girls all like huddling around the stairs. So I remember shouting for them to get down and get out. So I was physically pushing them down the stairs to get everyone out," she added.

During the attack, three children – nine-year-old Alice Aguiar, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and six-year-old Bebe King – were killed and ten people were injured.

Neighbours and other witnesses assisted in evacuating the children. Leanne and Sarah later expressed shock over missed warning signs about Rudakubana.

"It's so shocking how much evidence they had on him, how he slipped through the net," Leanne stated.

Rudakubana pleaded guilty to three charges of murder and ten of attempted murder and was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

Leanne, recovering from life-saving surgery, said, "The police said we'd all be dead if me and Heidi [fellow organiser] hadn't done what we'd done and that gives nothing for the children who did die... that doesn't take that away."

uk-floods

Flood waters rise near to the top of a bridge in Breamore, southern England on January 28, 2025, after heavy rain brought flooding to parts of England. (Photo: Getty Images)

Heavy rain and flooding disrupt travel across UK

HEAVY and strong winds have caused flooding and travel disruption across the UK.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for parts of Wales, while flood alerts were in place across England and Scotland.
Rainfall reached up to 100mm, with winds exceeding 70 mph in parts of Wales.

London’s St Patrick’s Day parade returns
Sadiq Khan (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

London’s St Patrick’s Day parade returns

LONDON's St Patrick’s Day parade and Trafalgar Square celebrations will take place on 16 March, bringing together residents and visitors to celebrate Irish culture. The event will feature a parade through central London and an afternoon of entertainment at Trafalgar Square, a statement said.

Paralympic gold medal-winning cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy and Olympic gold medal-winning boxer Kellie Harrington will be this year’s Grand Marshals. They will lead a parade of more than 50,000 people, featuring floats, marching bands, and dance groups. The procession will start at Hyde Park Corner and move through Piccadilly and Trafalgar Square before concluding at Whitehall.

Starmer urges Trump to back Ukraine ahead of third anniversary

Keir Starmer, speaks during an interview on January 16, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Starmer urges Trump to back Ukraine ahead of third anniversary

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer said Saturday (22) it was in the "interest" of US President Donald Trump to "stand by" Ukraine, in comments ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"It is in UK and US interests to stand by Ukraine with security guarantee," Starmer wrote in an op-ed for the weekly The Sun on Sunday, published on its website late Saturday.

Salman-Rushdie

Salman Rushdie, 77, was stabbed multiple times in the head, neck, torso, and left hand. (Photo: Getty Images)

Man who attacked Salman Rushdie found guilty of attempted murder

HADI MATAR, the man who attacked author Salman Rushdie on stage at a New York arts event in 2022, has been found guilty of attempted murder.

A jury convicted Matar, 27, on Friday after a trial at Chautauqua County Court in Mayville. During the attack, Matar rushed onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution as Rushdie was being introduced for a discussion on writer safety. Some videos of the attack were shown to jurors during seven days of testimony.

Apple-London-Reuters

People walk past an Apple store in London on January 13, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Apple to end advanced data protection for UK users

APPLE announced on Friday that it will no longer offer its full end-to-end encryption feature, Advanced Data Protection (ADP), for users in the United Kingdom.

The company said new users in the UK will not have access to ADP, and existing users will have to disable the feature.

