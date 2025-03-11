Skip to content
Crossbow killer sentenced to life for triple murder and rape

Kyle Clifford, 26, received a whole-life term for each of the murders of Carol Hunt, 61, wife of BBC sports commentator John Hunt, and their daughters Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28.

Clifford had pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, one of false imprisonment, and two charges of possessing offensive weapons. (Photo: Hertfordshire Police /Handout via REUTERS)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 11, 2025
A FORMER soldier who murdered three women and raped one of them in an attack involving a crossbow and a knife has been sentenced to life in prison.

Kyle Clifford, 26, received a whole-life term for each of the murders of Carol Hunt, 61, wife of BBC sports commentator John Hunt, and their daughters Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28.

The sentence was delivered at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday in Clifford’s absence after he refused to attend the hearing.

Judge Joel Bennathan, addressing the court, described Clifford as "a jealous man soaked in self-pity – a man who holds women in utter contempt."

Clifford had pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, one of false imprisonment, and two charges of possessing offensive weapons.

He was convicted last week of raping Louise Hunt, his ex-girlfriend. The court was told he was "enraged" after she ended their relationship.

Clifford had planned the attack on the family home in Bushey, northwest of London, for several days, tracking John Hunt’s movements.

The court heard that he first stabbed Carol Hunt to death, then waited for an hour for Louise to return. He then bound, raped, and killed her with a crossbow before murdering Hannah when she came home from work.

Ahead of the sentencing, John Hunt said he had wanted to face Clifford in court to read his victim impact statement.

"When I challenged myself about how you were able to deceive us all, I simply say that you are a psychopath who, for the duration of your time together with Louise, was able to disguise yourself as an ordinary human being," Hunt told the court.

"I hope women round the world will take Louise's bravery as a shining beacon for their lives," he added.

(With inputs from AFP)

