Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Sabalenka, Alcaraz in 4th round, Bopanna advances in mixed doubles

Alcaraz-Getty

The Spanish third seed has now reached the last 16, continuing his pursuit of a first Australian Open title. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 17, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

DEFENDING champion Aryna Sabalenka overcame a tough challenge to secure a spot in the Australian Open fourth round, where she will face 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

Sabalenka struggled early, being broken four consecutive times, but eventually found her rhythm to beat Denmark’s Clara Tauson 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 after over two hours on Rod Laver Arena.

"I'm just super happy that I was able to just stay in the game and I was able to push myself, honestly, to the limit to get this win," said Sabalenka, who is pursuing a rare third consecutive title in Melbourne.

Andreeva, the 14th seed, earned her place with a three-set victory over Poland’s Magdalena Frech.

In the men’s draw, Carlos Alcaraz faced a brief scare before advancing past Portugal's Nuno Borges 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2.

The Spanish third seed has now reached the last 16, continuing his pursuit of a first Australian Open title.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev also cruised into the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Britain’s Jacob Fearnley.

Zverev, seeded second, has yet to drop a set in Melbourne and remains a strong contender for his maiden Grand Slam title.

In the women’s doubles, former world number one Naomi Osaka's campaign ended in disappointment as she retired due to an abdominal injury after losing the first set to Belinda Bencic in a tiebreak.

Bopanna and Zhang advance in mixed doubles

Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna and Chinese partner Shuai Zhang progressed to the second round of mixed doubles with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ivan Dodig and Kristina Mladenovic.

The duo, aiming to bounce back after Bopanna's early exit in men’s doubles, delivered a strong performance to secure victory in just over an hour.

Bopanna and Zhang will next face the winners of the match between the fourth-seeded Taylor Townsend-Hugo Nys pair and the wild card Australian duo of Maddison Inglis and Jason Kuber.

The Indo-Chinese team showcased sharp net play, converting five of nine break points, while their opponents struggled with key opportunities.

Bopanna, who won his first doubles Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2024, continues to excel at 43 years old.

His mixed doubles pairing with Zhang is showing promise for another deep run in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies)

alexander zverevaryna sabalenkaaustralian opencarlos alcaraznaomi osakarod laver arenarohan bopanna

Related News

Reliance Industries
Business

Reliance Industries reports 7.38 per cent rise in quarterly profit

Leeds-hospitals-iStock
News

56 baby deaths at Leeds Hospitals may have been preventable: Report

More For You

Yvette-Cooper-Getty

Home secretary Yvette Cooper told parliament that the government would conduct a three-month 'rapid audit' to understand the current extent and nature of gang-based exploitation across the country. (Photo: Getty Images)

Government to conduct local inquiries into child sexual exploitation

THE UK government on Thursday announced a national review to assess the scale of child sexual exploitation by grooming gangs and plans to launch new local inquiries into abuse cases.

The issue gained renewed attention earlier this month when a political row erupted between US tech billionaire Elon Musk and prime minister Keir Starmer, centred on historic sex offences involving British girls and men, primarily of South Asian origin, in northern English towns.

Keep ReadingShow less
David-Lynch-Getty

Throughout his career, Lynch received four Academy Award nominations, including three for Best Director. (Photo: Getty Images)

David Lynch, director of 'Mulholland Drive' and 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 78

DAVID LYNCH, the director known for films like Mulholland Drive and the TV series Twin Peaks, has died at 78.

A statement on Lynch’s official Facebook page read, "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch."

Keep ReadingShow less
Get glowing with these trending and chic styles

Get glowing with these trending and chic styles

THE world of hair is always buzzing at the beginning of a new year, with fresh trends set to change the beauty game.

From daring cuts to sleek, simple styles, the 2025 hair trends offer something for everyone, making it the perfect time to try something new. Fashion catwalks, influencers, and top salons have shown there is plenty to get excited about.

Keep ReadingShow less
People celebrate Makar Sankranti in Leicester

People celebrate Makar Sankranti at Leicester’s Shree Hanuman Temple

People celebrate Makar Sankranti in Leicester

HUNDREDS of people gathered at Leicester's Shree Hanuman Temple this week to celebrate Makar Sankranti, the traditional festival marking the end of winter.

The celebration, also known as the kite festival, took place at the temple on Melton Road, where worshippers joined millions of others marking the occasion across India and worldwide.

Keep ReadingShow less
India faces growth challenge as global uncertainty mounts

Narendra Modi (left) and Nirmala Sitaraman

India faces growth challenge as global uncertainty mounts

AFTER world-beating economic growth last year, India’s policymakers are scrambling to prevent a sharp slowdown as worsening global conditions and declining domestic confidence undo a recent stock market rally.

Last Tuesday (7), Asia’s third-largest economy forecast 6.4 per cent annual growth for the fiscal year ending in March, the slowest in four years and below initial projections, weighed down by weaker investment and manufacturing.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications