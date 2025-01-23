Skip to content
Man pleads guilty to crossbow murders of BBC presenter’s family

He pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, one count of false imprisonment, and two counts of possessing offensive weapons. However, Clifford denied raping Louise.

Kyle Clifford

Clifford had previously denied killing Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of horseracing commentator John Hunt, and their daughters, Louise Hunt, 25, and Hannah Hunt, 28. (Photo: Hertfordshire Police /Handout via REUTERS)

Jan 23, 2025
A 26-YEAR-OLD man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to murdering two daughters of a BBC sports commentator and stabbing to death their mother in a crossbow attack.

Kyle Clifford had previously denied killing Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of horseracing commentator John Hunt, and their daughters, Louise Hunt, 25, and Hannah Hunt, 28.

However, appearing via video link at Cambridge Crown Court in eastern England, Clifford changed his pleas.

The court heard that Clifford tied up Louise Hunt, his former partner, binding her arms and ankles with duct tape before shooting her in the chest with a crossbow at the family home last July.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, one count of false imprisonment, and two counts of possessing offensive weapons. However, Clifford denied raping Louise.

The murders took place at the family home in the commuter town of Bushey, near Watford, northwest of London.

Clifford was arrested in July following a manhunt after the bodies of the three women were discovered.

(With inputs from AFP)

