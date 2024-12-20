Skip to content
Man pleads not guilty to murder of BBC presenter's family

Kyle Clifford

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 20, 2024
A 26-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to charges of murdering the wife and two daughters of BBC sports commentator John Hunt in a crossbow and knife attack.

Kyle Clifford, who also faces charges of rape, appeared via video link at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday.

Clifford, arrested in July after a manhunt, is charged with three counts of murder, one count each of rape and false imprisonment, and two counts of possessing offensive weapons – a 10-inch knife and a crossbow.

During the hearing, Clifford denied all the charges except for the rape charge, which was added to the indictment at the session.

He is expected to enter a plea for that charge at a later date.

The victims were Carol Hunt, 61, wife of horseracing commentator John Hunt, and their daughters Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28.

An earlier hearing revealed that Louise had been found tied up and that both she and her sister had been shot with a crossbow, while their mother had been stabbed with a knife.

The fatal attack occurred at the family’s home in Bushey, a commuter town near Watford, northwest of London.

(With inputs from AFP)

