Mo Chara of Kneecap faces UK terror charge as band erects billboards in protest

Irish rapper Mo Chara, a member of Belfast-based hip hop group Kneecap, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, after being charged under the UK’s Terrorism Act 2000. The charge stems from an incident in November 2023, when Mo Chara, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, allegedly displayed a flag associated with Hezbollah during a performance at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London.

Hezbollah is a proscribed organisation under UK law. Under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act, it is an offence to wear, carry or display any article in such a way or in circumstances that may arouse reasonable suspicion of support for a banned group. The offence is punishable by up to six months in prison, a fine, or both.

The case is being heard by a district judge without a jury. As a strict liability offence, prosecutors do not need to prove intent — only that a “reasonable person” could interpret the action as supportive of a proscribed group.

Kneecap launches billboard campaign in London

Ahead of the court date, Kneecap launched a high-visibility protest campaign in London. The band erected large billboards denouncing the charge as a “witch-hunt” and accused the UK authorities of targeting them for their political views.

Kneecap has become internationally known for its outspoken positions on issues such as Irish identity, the Irish language, and most recently, the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The band has framed the prosecution as part of a wider effort to suppress political expression.

Protests outside court draw support from advocacy groups

Supporters of Kneecap and Mo Chara gathered outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court on the morning of 17 June, in a protest promoted by the band and organised by several UK- and Ireland-based advocacy groups.

The Stop the War Coalition, one of the organisers, stated: “The ‘carnival of distraction’ around Kneecap keeps on travelling while Israel pursues its starvation policy in Gaza and the UK government continues to sell it arms.”

This is not Kneecap’s first legal encounter in the UK Alamy

Another group, Irish in London for Palestine, said: “The UK government is calling Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh from Kneecap a terrorist for daring to speak truth to power, for standing with Palestine and refusing to be silenced. This isn’t just about one artist or one group — it’s about our right to protest, our right to speak, and our duty to stand against injustice.”

High-profile legal team mounts defence

Mo Chara is being represented by a prominent legal team with a track record in major human rights and protest-related cases. The defence includes Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law, Brenda Campbell KC, Gareth Peirce (noted for representing Julian Assange and the Guildford Four), Rosalind Comyn (who has defended climate activists), and Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC, who represented South Africa in its genocide case against Israel.

Speaking before the hearing, Mackin said: “It is difficult to comprehend a case of greater international importance in recent years. It is a great privilege to be instructed alongside my colleagues to defend the important principle of freedom of expression, in the pending battle before the London court.”

Previous court win for Kneecap

This is not Kneecap’s first legal encounter in the UK. In November 2023, the band successfully challenged a decision by then-business secretary Kemi Badenoch to deny them a £14,250 funding grant. The UK government later conceded the refusal was unlawful and discriminatory on the basis of nationality and political opinion.