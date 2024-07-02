Asian man’s death: Attacker acted in self-defence, says court

The altercation began when Thomas Coleman accidentally bumped into Amarpal Atkar outside the smoking area of bar in Birmingham on July 31, 2021

Ruling out unlawful killing, Senior Coroner Louise Hunt told the court: “I accept Coleman’s evidence when he said he was trying to protect himself.” (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

AN ASIAN-ORIGIN man Amarpal Atkar (33) died after being punched twice in the head by a stranger after an altercation outside a Birmingham bar.

Nearly three years after the incident, the attacker, Thomas Coleman, was found not guilty of any offence as the court ruled he had acted in self-defence, according to media reports.

A ‘doting son and loving brother’ Atkar died from the second punch to the head which caused a fatal brain injury, an inquest heard.

Atkar worked as a financial services officer in Oldbury and was treated ‘like a celebrity’ at the bar as ‘everybody knew him’.

The altercation began when Coleman, on his first night out in the city, accidentally bumped into Atkar outside the smoking area of Be At One bar on July 31, 2021.

Atkar was heard calling Coleman ‘ginger t***’ and ‘Ed Sheeran’ and then said ‘hit me, hit me’.

Coleman responded by punching him in the face, and Atkar fell to the ground.

Atkar got back to his feet as bouncers restrained Coleman. They took his wallet and hotel key and let him go.

As Coleman walked away, Atkar “pursued” him. He punched Coleman near Birmingham New Street station, the court heard.

Coleman punched back at Atkar in the face for the second time and it proved fatal. He became unresponsive and was rushed to hospital, where he was confirmed dead the same day.

Coleman fled the scene and was later nabbed by the police at the Grand Hotel. He was arrested initially on suspicion of murder with a case later made for manslaughter.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), on two occasions, decided not to charge Coleman with any offence, the court was told.

After the initial decision, Atkar’s family lodges a victim’s right to review. However, Birmingham Coroner’s Court heard no charges would be brought, with family feeling “let down by the justice system.”

Ruling out unlawful killing, Senior Coroner Louise Hunt told the court: “I accept Coleman’s evidence when he said he was trying to protect himself.”

She added: “It is regrettable that Coleman decided to use such force to respond to the verbal altercation as this did result in the death of Atkar.”

Coleman and his girlfriend – now wife – had come to Birmingham for the first time to celebrate after she passed her driving test.

After spending time at Be At One, the couple decided to go back to their room at the Grand Hotel.

They were outside the club speaking to a taxi driver when the incident began.

Coleman told the court that he walked away after he accidentally stepped onto Atkar. “At that moment, I heard a comment about the colour of someone’s skin. After hearing ‘Ed Sheeran’ being shouted louder and louder, I realised it was addressed to me.”

He walked over to Atkar and asked: “if everything was alright”. Atkar responded ‘if you’re going to do something, then do it now’, but increasingly getting louder as he was saying it.

Coleman felt ‘intimidated’ as this was his first visit to the city and he had never faced such a situation.

“I remember vividly taking a step back and at that moment, I was thinking ‘Do I run away or do I try and defend myself?'” CCTV then shows him punching Atkar in the face, with him falling to the floor.

Coleman told the court he wanted to run away, but was ‘restrained by bouncers’. They let him go after confiscating his hotel key and wallet.

While walking towards New Street Station, he saw Atkar following him and speaking on the phone, ‘He is here now, come quick.’

Atkar then punched Coleman, and when he retaliated he died.

Concluding the inquest Hunt told the court: “Coleman says he was on the phone saying ‘he is here, come quick’. He thought he was going to be injured.”

After the inquest, Atkar’s devastated family paid tribute to him as the ‘life and soul of any room he walked into’.