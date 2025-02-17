Stabbings on the rise as Birmingham residents protest attack on teen

A RISE in stabbing incidents across the country has raised concerns, with another attack in Birmingham prompting a protest by local residents.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed on Saturday afternoon in Bordesley Green. West Midlands Police said he was attacked at about 15:30 GMT and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He is now in stable condition.

On Sunday, around 200 residents gathered on Pretoria Road to protest against knife crime.

Speaking to BBC Midlands Today, the victim’s cousin, Pedro Manole, said the attack happened because someone wanted to take the boy’s jacket. “We are here to show support. We are a small community but we are strong together. We are here united as one voice to stop the crime in Birmingham,” he said.

Protester Nav Sadiq said knife crime was becoming more frequent. “From something bad, something good should come out of it, and I would like to put my hand out to the community and say we are one community,” he said.

Estera Makghioala, another protester, said parents were afraid for their children’s safety. “We have a lot of mums here with a scared feeling,” she told BBC.

West Midlands Police are also looking into reports of disorder at a Birmingham hospital, believed to be linked to the stabbing.

The force dismissed claims circulating on social media that ambulances were raided or blocked from dropping off patients, calling them “false” and “unhelpful.”

Police patrols will continue in the Pretoria Road area to address community concerns.

Knife crime remains a serious issue. A House of Commons Library briefing highlights ongoing concerns over violent offences.

In July last year, three girls were murdered in a stabbing incident in Southport, while many other girls were injured, leading to nationwide rioting.

After the Southport incident, there have been several other stabbing incidents in the UK, including a fatal stabbing in Ealing, a teenager stabbed in a Sheffield school, and an attack at a dance class in Hartlepool.

West Midlands Police are appealing for information on the latest incident.