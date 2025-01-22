Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Starmer vows tougher controls on online knife sales

His statement follows the case of a 17-year-old who used a knife bought on Amazon to kill three young girls in a stabbing spree last July.

Starmer-Getty

Starmer called for the use of technology to introduce age verification systems for online knife sales. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 22, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has announced plans for stricter measures to prevent under-18s from purchasing knives online.

His statement follows the case of a 17-year-old who used a knife bought on Amazon to kill three young girls in a stabbing spree last July.

Writing in The Sun, Starmer described the process of buying knives online as "shockingly easy," highlighting that the teenager, Axel Rudakubana, was able to purchase the weapon without any checks. "Tragically he was still able to order the murder weapon off of the internet without any checks or barriers. A two-click killer. This cannot continue," Starmer said.

Rudakubana, who has pleaded guilty to the killings, is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday at Liverpool Crown Court.

Starmer called for the use of technology to introduce age verification systems for online knife sales.

"The technology is there to set up age verification checks, even for kitchen knives ordered online. We must now use it to protect our children from future attack," he said.

The announcement came amid another knife-related tragedy in the UK. A 12-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Birmingham on Tuesday, and a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to police.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper criticised the ease of online knife purchases, calling it a "total disgrace" during a session in Parliament. She also promised new measures under the upcoming Crime and Policing Bill.

Current legislation requires retailers to verify a customer's age when selling knives and, for online purchases, at the point of collection or delivery.

Amazon, in response to the Rudakubana case, said it had launched an "urgent investigation."

A spokesperson explained, "We use trusted ID verification services to check name, date of birth and address details whenever an order is placed for these bladed items." The company also stated that it has an age verification process during delivery.

Starmer has previously called knife crime in the UK a "national crisis."

In September, the government banned "zombie"-style hunting knives with blades over 20 centimetres.

A BBC report has suggested that a review of online knife sales for the government could propose a two-step verification process, involving identity documents and live video recordings to confirm a buyer's age.

The review, led by Commander Stephen Clayman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, is expected later this month.

(With inputs from AFP)

age verification processaxel rudakubanakeir starmerliverpool crown courtyvette cooperidentity documentssouthportsouthport stabbingsonline knife sales

Related News

Kumbh-AI-Getty
Featured

India turns to AI for crowd management at Kumbh Mela

Djokovic-Getty
Tennis

Australian Open: Djokovic triumphs over Alcaraz, Sabalenka advances

Rachel Reeves
Featured

Government borrowing in December hits four-year high

EXCLUSIVE: How did Judge get promoted?
Featured

EXCLUSIVE: How did Judge get promoted?

More For You

Comment: Guilty plea in Southport murders raises concerns about Prevent's reach

Southport murder suspect Axel Rudakubana appears via video link at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Britain, October 30, 2024, in this courtroom sketch.

Courtesy of Julia Quenzler - Reuters

Comment: Guilty plea in Southport murders raises concerns about Prevent's reach

The guilty plea on the opening day of the Southport murder trial will save the parents of the three young girls who were murdered the ordeal of a full trial. It would have taken several weeks in court to prove in law the obvious, inescapable truth: that Axel Rudakubana had wielded the knife to commit these terrible crimes. Now a public inquiry must try to answer more difficult questions: why he did it, and how the murders could have been prevented.

When Rudakubana also was charged with terror offences - the possession of ricin and an Al-Qaeda manual - in October, it was widely assumed this confirmed an Islamist terrorist motive. With reporting restrictions lifted after the conviction, police and prosecutors have been unable to confirm that motive. They appear to believe the manual may have been in his possession more as a ‘how to’ guide to committing mayhem - along with much other material about school shootings and genocides - rather than reflecting specific sympathy to any cause.

Keep ReadingShow less
southport-stabbing-accused-reuters

Axel Rudakubana, 18, unexpectedly pleaded guilty to the murders of three children and to 10 counts of attempted murder. (Image credit: Reuters)

Teen pleads guilty to Southport murders; government announces inquiry

A TEENAGER admitted on Monday to murdering three young girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport last July, eliminating the need for the trial that was set to begin at Liverpool Crown Court.

The government has announced a public inquiry into the attack, which triggered nationwide riots.

Keep ReadingShow less
donald-trump-getty

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump signs executive orders on immigration, climate, and more on Day 1

ON HIS first day back in office, US president Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders addressing immigration, climate policies, and other key issues.

The orders included measures he had campaigned on, as well as unexpected actions like withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-US-Getty

Trump vowed to address what he described as years of betrayal and decline in the United States. (Photo: Getty Images)

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US president, promises ‘golden age’

DONALD TRUMP was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, marking the start of a historic second term.

In his inaugural address, Trump declared the beginning of a "golden age" for America while sharply criticising what he described as a "broken" society that he vowed to restore.

Keep ReadingShow less
India-Kho-Kho-World-Cup

India men’s and women’s teams win Kho Kho World Cup

THE INDIAN men’s kho kho team secured the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title by defeating Nepal 54-36 in the final on Sunday.

The victory came shortly after the Indian women’s team also emerged victorious in their final, beating Nepal with a commanding scoreline of 78-40.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications