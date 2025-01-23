Skip to content
Southport child killer removed from sentencing for disrupting court

Axel Rudakubana, 18, arrived at court claiming he felt unwell, repeatedly saying, "I’m not fine, I feel ill," and asking to speak to a paramedic.

southport-stabbing-accused-reuters

Rudakubana pleaded guilty earlier this week to killing three young girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport in July 2024. (Image credit: Reuters)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 23, 2025
Eastern Eye
A teenager who murdered three young girls in Southport during a stabbing spree was removed from court on Thursday after disrupting the start of his sentencing.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, arrived at court claiming he felt unwell, repeatedly saying, "I’m not fine, I feel ill," and asking to speak to a paramedic. He told the judge, "Don’t continue," and added that he had not eaten for 10 days.

The judge informed the court that medical staff had assessed Rudakubana earlier and confirmed he was fit to attend. Media reports suggested he had been taken to hospital early in the morning, though this was not officially confirmed.

Rudakubana pleaded guilty earlier this week to killing three young girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport in July 2024.

He also admitted 10 counts of attempted murder, possessing a blade, producing a biological toxin, and possessing an Al-Qaeda training manual.

The court heard that after his arrest, Rudakubana said, "I’m glad they’re dead." Judge Julian Goose warned him he faced a long custodial sentence.

His previous court appearances have been marked by uncooperative behaviour, including refusing to speak or stand in court. On Monday, he muttered "guilty" to each charge.

The stabbings, which left 10 others injured, shocked the UK and led to widespread riots after false rumours spread online that Rudakubana was a Muslim asylum seeker.

Authorities confirmed he was born in Cardiff to Christian parents of Rwandan origin who came to the UK after the 1994 genocide. He lived in Banks, a village northeast of Southport.

The attack has not been classified as terrorism, but the decision has faced criticism. Prime minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that laws may be updated to address new forms of violent threats.


Home secratary Yvette Cooper announced a public inquiry into how police, courts, and welfare services missed multiple chances to recognise the danger Rudakubana posed.

axel rudakubanasouthportyvette coopersouthport stabbingssouthport murdersuk riots

modi-trump-getty
Featured

India, US in talks for Modi-Trump meeting in February: Report

india-eng-bcci

India beat England by seven wickets in T20 opener

Jalgaon-accident-ANI
News

13 killed in India train accident after fire rumour sparks panic

Kyle Clifford
Featured

Man pleads guilty to crossbow murders of BBC presenter’s family

Sunak takes teaching roles at Oxford and Stanford
Rishi Sunak

Sunak takes teaching roles at Oxford and Stanford


FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak has taken on new academic roles at the University of Oxford in the UK and University of Stanford in the US – both alma maters of the Conservative party MP for Richmond and Northallerton in northern England.

Sunak, 44, has joined Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government as a member of the World Leaders Circle and a Distinguished Fellow, the university announced on Monday (20).

Keep ReadingShow less
Braverman pushes for 'Tory-Reform alliance'

Suella Braverman

Braverman pushes for 'Tory-Reform alliance'

FORMER home secretary Suella Braverman has made a bold call for the Conservative party to unite with Reform UK, suggesting it's the only way to defeat Labour.

Speaking to the Telegraph during her visit to Washington DC for Donald Trump's inauguration, Braverman outlined her vision for a right-wing coalition in British politics.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kumbh-AI-Getty

Organisers hope the technology will help prevent deadly stampedes, a recurring issue at large-scale religious events in the country. (Photo: Getty Images)

India turns to AI for crowd management at Kumbh Mela

INDIA is using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve crowd management at the Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest religious gathering, where millions of pilgrims gather for ritual bathing.

Organisers hope the technology will help prevent deadly stampedes, a recurring issue at large-scale religious events in the country.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has pledged fiscal discipline, faces increasing pressure to address the growing deficit. (Photo: Getty Images)

Government borrowing in December hits four-year high

Government borrowing in December 2024 reached £17.8 billion, the highest level for the month in four years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This figure is £10.1bn more than in December 2023 and significantly exceeds the £14.6bn forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Keep ReadingShow less
southport-stabbing-accused-reuters

Axel Rudakubana, 18, unexpectedly pleaded guilty to the murders of three children and to 10 counts of attempted murder. (Image credit: Reuters)

Teen pleads guilty to Southport murders; government announces inquiry

A TEENAGER admitted on Monday to murdering three young girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport last July, eliminating the need for the trial that was set to begin at Liverpool Crown Court.

The government has announced a public inquiry into the attack, which triggered nationwide riots.

Keep ReadingShow less
