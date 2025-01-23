Southport child killer removed from sentencing for disrupting court

A teenager who murdered three young girls in Southport during a stabbing spree was removed from court on Thursday after disrupting the start of his sentencing.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, arrived at court claiming he felt unwell, repeatedly saying, "I’m not fine, I feel ill," and asking to speak to a paramedic. He told the judge, "Don’t continue," and added that he had not eaten for 10 days.

The judge informed the court that medical staff had assessed Rudakubana earlier and confirmed he was fit to attend. Media reports suggested he had been taken to hospital early in the morning, though this was not officially confirmed.

Rudakubana pleaded guilty earlier this week to killing three young girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport in July 2024.

He also admitted 10 counts of attempted murder, possessing a blade, producing a biological toxin, and possessing an Al-Qaeda training manual.

The court heard that after his arrest, Rudakubana said, "I’m glad they’re dead." Judge Julian Goose warned him he faced a long custodial sentence.

His previous court appearances have been marked by uncooperative behaviour, including refusing to speak or stand in court. On Monday, he muttered "guilty" to each charge.

The stabbings, which left 10 others injured, shocked the UK and led to widespread riots after false rumours spread online that Rudakubana was a Muslim asylum seeker.

Authorities confirmed he was born in Cardiff to Christian parents of Rwandan origin who came to the UK after the 1994 genocide. He lived in Banks, a village northeast of Southport.

The attack has not been classified as terrorism, but the decision has faced criticism. Prime minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that laws may be updated to address new forms of violent threats.



Home secratary Yvette Cooper announced a public inquiry into how police, courts, and welfare services missed multiple chances to recognise the danger Rudakubana posed.

