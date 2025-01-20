Trial of teen accused in Southport stabbings set to begin

THE TRIAL of an 18-year-old accused of killing three young girls in a stabbing spree that sparked widespread riots in the country is scheduled to begin today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Axel Rudakubana is charged with murdering three children during an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England, on 29 July 2024.

The victims, Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, were killed in one of the country’s deadliest mass stabbings in recent years.

Ten others, including eight children, were injured in the attack. Rudakubana faces 16 charges, including three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder, and one count of possessing a blade.

He has entered not-guilty pleas, and the trial is expected to last four weeks.

Riots and misinformation

The attack triggered violent unrest across the UK, with riots erupting in over a dozen towns and cities, including Southport and Liverpool.

Authorities attributed the violence to far-right agitators spreading misinformation, including claims that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker.



The riots led to attacks on police, shops, mosques, and hotels housing asylum seekers. Hundreds of individuals were arrested and charged for their involvement.

Rudakubana, born in Wales to parents of Rwandan origin, lived in Banks, a village near Southport. Restrictions on reporting his name were lifted in August due to concerns over misinformation.

Judge Andrew Menary stated that withholding the name allowed false information to spread unchecked.

Tributes and visits

Taylor Swift, who was on her Eras tour at the time, expressed her shock and reportedly met two survivors during her London shows in August.

King Charles visited Southport the same month, meeting survivors and viewing tributes outside the town hall. Prince William and Princess Catherine visited the area in October to show support for the community.

Additional charges

In October, Rudakubana was charged with two additional offences following evidence obtained during searches of his home.

The charges included the production of a biological toxin (ricin) and possession of information likely to aid terrorism, including an Al-Qaeda training manual. Despite these charges, the attack was not classified as a terrorist incident.

Chief constable Serena Kennedy urged caution against speculation about the case, advising the public not to believe unverified social media claims.

Rudakubana, who has appeared in court several times since the attack, has refused to speak during hearings.

In December, he appeared via videolink from Belmarsh prison. Authorities have warned against publishing any material that could prejudice the trial.

