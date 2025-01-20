Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trial of teen accused in Southport stabbings set to begin

Axel Rudakubana is charged with murdering three children during an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England, on 29 July 2024.

Southport-stabbing-Getty

The victims, Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, were killed in one of the country’s deadliest mass stabbings in recent years. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 20, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

THE TRIAL of an 18-year-old accused of killing three young girls in a stabbing spree that sparked widespread riots in the country is scheduled to begin today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Axel Rudakubana is charged with murdering three children during an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England, on 29 July 2024.

The victims, Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, were killed in one of the country’s deadliest mass stabbings in recent years.

Ten others, including eight children, were injured in the attack. Rudakubana faces 16 charges, including three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder, and one count of possessing a blade.

He has entered not-guilty pleas, and the trial is expected to last four weeks.

Riots and misinformation

The attack triggered violent unrest across the UK, with riots erupting in over a dozen towns and cities, including Southport and Liverpool.

Authorities attributed the violence to far-right agitators spreading misinformation, including claims that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker.

The riots led to attacks on police, shops, mosques, and hotels housing asylum seekers. Hundreds of individuals were arrested and charged for their involvement.

Rudakubana, born in Wales to parents of Rwandan origin, lived in Banks, a village near Southport. Restrictions on reporting his name were lifted in August due to concerns over misinformation.

Judge Andrew Menary stated that withholding the name allowed false information to spread unchecked.

Tributes and visits

Taylor Swift, who was on her Eras tour at the time, expressed her shock and reportedly met two survivors during her London shows in August.

King Charles visited Southport the same month, meeting survivors and viewing tributes outside the town hall. Prince William and Princess Catherine visited the area in October to show support for the community.

Additional charges

In October, Rudakubana was charged with two additional offences following evidence obtained during searches of his home.

The charges included the production of a biological toxin (ricin) and possession of information likely to aid terrorism, including an Al-Qaeda training manual. Despite these charges, the attack was not classified as a terrorist incident.

Chief constable Serena Kennedy urged caution against speculation about the case, advising the public not to believe unverified social media claims.

Rudakubana, who has appeared in court several times since the attack, has refused to speak during hearings.

In December, he appeared via videolink from Belmarsh prison. Authorities have warned against publishing any material that could prejudice the trial.

(With inputs from AFP)

asylum seekersaxel rudakubanaliverpool crown courtsouthportsouthport stabbingsuk riots

Related News

naga-sadhus-reuters
News

Maha Kumbh: Over 100 women take first steps as Naga ascetics

More For You

India-Kho-Kho-World-Cup

India men’s and women’s teams win Kho Kho World Cup

THE INDIAN men’s kho kho team secured the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title by defeating Nepal 54-36 in the final on Sunday.

The victory came shortly after the Indian women’s team also emerged victorious in their final, beating Nepal with a commanding scoreline of 78-40.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-us-Getty

Trump’s proposals for a second term include a major deportation programme, renewed efforts to expand oil and gas drilling, and promises of peace in Ukraine. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump’s second-term agenda: immigration, tariffs, and peace

DONALD TRUMP has outlined plans for sweeping changes as he prepares to return to the White House on Monday, vowing to act quickly on issues including immigration, trade, and foreign policy.

Trump’s proposals for a second term include a major deportation programme, renewed efforts to expand oil and gas drilling, and promises of peace in Ukraine.

Keep ReadingShow less
saif-ali-khan-reuters

Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery and has since been discharged from hospital, with doctors confirming he is out of danger. (Photo: Reuters)

Suspected Bangladeshi held for stabbing Saif Ali Khan

A MAN believed to be a Bangladeshi national was arrested on Sunday in Mumbai for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police said.

The attack on Khan occurred on Thursday during an attempted burglary at his home, leaving the actor with stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands.

Keep ReadingShow less
driving-licence-iStock

Physical licences will continue to be issued, but the voluntary digital option aims to enhance convenience and security. (Representational image: iStock)

Government to introduce digital driving licences via smartphone app

THE GOVERNMENT is preparing to introduce digital driving licences as part of efforts to modernise public services.

Accessible through a new government smartphone app, these digital licences could be used for tasks such as purchasing alcohol, voting, or boarding domestic flights.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eight men jailed for child sexual abuse in Keighley

All the charges relate to offending which happened in the Keighley area between 1996 and 1999. (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

Eight men jailed for child sexual abuse in Keighley

EIGHT men have been jailed for a total of nearly 58 years for sexually abusing two children in Keighley during the late 1990s.

The men were convicted in two separate trials at Bradford Crown Court for offences that took place between 1996 and 1999. The victims were girls aged between 13 and 16 at the time of the abuse, said West Yorkshire Police in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications