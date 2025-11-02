India bat first against South Africa after rain delay in Women’s World Cup final

SOUTH AFRICA captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to field first against India in the Women’s World Cup final, which began after a rain delay in Mumbai on Sunday. Both teams are aiming for their maiden title.

Thousands of fans in Indian jerseys filled the stands at the DY Patil Stadium, which has a capacity of 45,000, as the start was pushed back on a wet afternoon. The toss was delayed by two hours, but no overs were lost in the 50-over match.

South Africa, playing their first ever Women’s ODI World Cup final, are fielding the same team that beat four-time champions England in the semi-final.

“Bit of rain around and there might be dew later on, hoping for a bit of slippiness early on with all the rain around,” said Wolvaardt, who scored 169 in the semi-final.

India, who have been runners-up in 2005 and 2017, reached their third final by defeating seven-time champions Australia in a close contest. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she would also have chosen to bowl first had she won the toss.

The hosts are unchanged from the side that chased a record 339 against Australia. “We will try to bat well and put up a decent score,” said Kaur. “I don’t think there will be much on the pitch after five, six overs.”

Teams:

India women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Renuka Singh.

South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Umpires: Eloise Sheridan (AUS), Jacqueline Williams (WIS)

TV Umpire: Sue Redfern (ENG)

Match Referee: Michell Pereira (SRI)