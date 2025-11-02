Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India bat first against South Africa after rain delay in Women’s World Cup final

Thousands of fans in Indian jerseys filled the stands at the DY Patil Stadium, which has a capacity of 45,000, as the start was pushed back on a wet afternoon. The toss was delayed by two hours, but no overs were lost in the 50-over match.

India vs South Africa

Smriti Mandhana plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta watches during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 ODI final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 02, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

SOUTH AFRICA captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to field first against India in the Women’s World Cup final, which began after a rain delay in Mumbai on Sunday. Both teams are aiming for their maiden title.

Thousands of fans in Indian jerseys filled the stands at the DY Patil Stadium, which has a capacity of 45,000, as the start was pushed back on a wet afternoon. The toss was delayed by two hours, but no overs were lost in the 50-over match.

South Africa, playing their first ever Women’s ODI World Cup final, are fielding the same team that beat four-time champions England in the semi-final.

“Bit of rain around and there might be dew later on, hoping for a bit of slippiness early on with all the rain around,” said Wolvaardt, who scored 169 in the semi-final.

India, who have been runners-up in 2005 and 2017, reached their third final by defeating seven-time champions Australia in a close contest. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she would also have chosen to bowl first had she won the toss.

The hosts are unchanged from the side that chased a record 339 against Australia. “We will try to bat well and put up a decent score,” said Kaur. “I don’t think there will be much on the pitch after five, six overs.”

Teams:
India women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Renuka Singh.

South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Umpires: Eloise Sheridan (AUS), Jacqueline Williams (WIS)
TV Umpire: Sue Redfern (ENG)
Match Referee: Michell Pereira (SRI)

dy patil stadiumharmanpreet kaurindia vs south africalaura wolvaardtwomen’s world cup

Related News

India's women eye maiden World Cup title as cricket fever grips nation
Cricket

India's women eye maiden World Cup title as cricket fever grips nation

India stun Australia to reach Women’s World Cup final
Cricket

India stun Australia to reach Women’s World Cup final

South Africa women’s cricket team
Cricket

South Africa crush England to reach Women's World Cup final

Sanjay Patel​
Cricket

Yorkshire confirm Sanjay Patel as Permanent CEO

More For You

India vs Australia

Australia beat India by four wickets to take 1-0 lead in T20 series

MITCHELL MARSH scored 46 off 26 balls and Josh Hazlewood took 3-13 as Australia defeated India by four wickets in the second Twenty20 international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Put in to bat, India were bowled out for 125 in 18.4 overs. Hazlewood’s early spell left India struggling, with only Abhishek Sharma (68) and Harshit Rana (35) reaching double figures.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us