Vaughan urges ECB to resolve Ben Stokes captaincy row

Highlights

Former captain has called on the ECB to make a clear decision on Stokes’ captaincy before the third Test



Reports suggest Stokes could return to the England side against New Zealand after missing the second Test

Vaughan says a return only as a player would not make sense

FORMER England captain Michael Vaughan has urged the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to quickly decide Ben Stokes’ future as Test captain, with reports suggesting the all-rounder could return for the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

Stokes was left out of the ongoing second Test at The Oval, along with fast bowler Gus Atkinson, after the pair were involved in an investigation following a breach of the team’s midnight curfew after England’s first Test win at Lord’s. Joe Root stepped in as England captain temporarily for the match.

Several media reports have said Stokes could return to the squad for the final Test against New Zealand, which starts on next Thursday (25). However, there has been debate over whether he would come back as captain or only as a player.

Vaughan said England needed clarity before the Trent Bridge Test.

“If he resigns and stands down as captain, absolutely that can happen but if he’s not resigning, then if he plays at Trent Bridge then England need Ben Stokes as captain,” Vaughan told Test Match Special.

“They need his leadership, his all-round ability, having an all-rounder balances the side.”

Vaughan dismissed suggestions that Stokes could return only as a player.

“I’ve read a few stories that he could return as a player only. Nonsense. If Ben Stokes plays at Trent Bridge then he has to be captain,” he said.

Investigation continues

The ECB and the independent Cricket Regulator are investigating the incident. Stokes has been England’s Test captain for four years and played a key role in changing the team’s approach in red-ball cricket.

Vaughan questioned why the situation had not been settled.

“I don’t understand why we are in this situation still,” he said. “I want to hear from the ECB publicly that Ben Stokes is the captain. He has done some good stuff for the England side. It’s staggering. If they are sacking him then give us a reason why.”

The controversy has come during a difficult second Test for England. New Zealand took control at The Oval after posting 391 in their first innings, helped by Glenn Phillips’ century. England were bowled out for 291, leaving the tourists with a 100-run lead.

New Zealand continued to put pressure on England in their second innings, reaching 66 for two on day three and building a lead that left the hosts facing a tough challenge.

Stokes returns to action

Stokes returned to county action for Durham before a possible Test comeback, with Durham coach Ryan Campbell saying the England captain was in good spirits and keen to play.

“Ben knows he made a mistake and broke the curfew, but some of the reaction has been a little over the top,” Campbell said. “From what I’ve seen, he’s in good spirits, he’s back in training, working hard and the rest will take care of itself.”

England coach Brendon McCullum had earlier expressed concern about Stokes’ wellbeing after the incident, while former England great Ian Botham warned that Stokes could consider walking away from cricket if he lost the captaincy.

England lead the three-Test series against New Zealand after winning the opening match at Lord’s.

(with inputs from agencies)