India beat Pakistan by 64 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener

INDIA began their women's T20 World Cup campaign with a 64-run win over Pakistan on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side controlled the match throughout their opening group game of the tournament at Edgbaston.

After choosing to bat, India were led by opener Smriti Mandhana, who survived two dropped catches to score 68 from 44 balls.

Mandhana hit nine fours and two sixes, while Kaur made 36 with four fours.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh added 34 from a quick innings that included five fours and a six as India kept the pressure on Pakistan's bowlers.

Pakistan faced a difficult chase and struggled against India's spinners.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma returned figures of 5-10.

She also ran out opener Muneeba Ali, who was Pakistan's top scorer with 41.

Sharma then dismissed Gull Feroza and Ayesha Zafar before leg-spinner Sree Charani claimed three wickets.

Pakistan slipped from 75-3 to 79-6, with Sharma removing Nashra Sundhu and Tasmia Rubab to seal the win.

"Thank you so much to all the fans who came out to support us today, we are so grateful. Whenever we need a performance, Smriti and Deepti are always there for us to push us forward," Kaur said.

"It was a good pitch. We were under pressure in the Powerplay but my partnership with Smriti got us back in control.

"Every game is important. We are very happy with this start. We know that net run rate might help us towards the end of the group games."

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said: "We are very disappointed with the batting performance. We've got to improve quickly because there is still a long way to go in the tournament.

"We are a young team and are getting used to these situations.

"Catches win matches. Unfortunately, it was senior players dropping catches and we need to get better. That cost us the match."

The match set a new attendance record for a group-stage game at the women's T20 World Cup.

A crowd of 18,814 surpassed the previous record of 15,935, set when India played Pakistan in Dubai in 2024.

In Sunday's other match, Bangladesh beat the Netherlands by six wickets at Edgbaston.

The Netherlands posted 139-8, with captain Babette de Leede scoring 50.

Bangladesh openers Juairiya Ferdous and Dilara Akter Dola put on 67 for the first wicket before a collapse left them at 85-4.

Bangladesh completed the chase from the first ball of the final over.

(With inputs from agencies)