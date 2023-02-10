Website Logo
  • Friday, February 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Mandhana doubtful starter for India’s T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan

The 26-year-old opener injured her left middle finger while fielding during the warm-up match against Australia on Monday.

Smriti Mandhana of Team India (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is likely to miss the Women’s T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday as she is yet to recover from a finger injury she suffered during a warm-up game.

The 26-year-old opener injured her left middle finger while fielding during the warm-up match against Australia on Monday.

“She suffered an injury in the practice game. We can’t say she is out of World Cup yet. But she could miss the Pakistan game,” an ICC source told PTI.

The southpaw had batted at number three against Australia instead of her usual opening position. Her innings lasted only three-balls.

Mandhana had subsequently missed India’s second warm-up game against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s fitness is also a concern. She had injured her shoulder during the final of the Tri-Series against South Africa last week.

“Body is fine. It will get better with rest,” Kaur had said after the final.

However, the big-hitting middle-order batter did not bat in either of India’s warm-up matches.

The ‘Women in Blue’ are clubbed alongside England, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland in Group B.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Crucial $1.1bn IMF deal eludes Pakistan for now; talks continue
News
Indian regulator probes Adani’s links to investors as Modi’s office is briefed
News
India’s Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking a complete ban on BBC
UK
Sadiq Khan announces fresh investment to help vulnerable women, girls facing violence due to cost-of-living…
News
India PM Modi’s popularity intact despite Adani controversy -poll
News
Indian woman goes blind due to smartphone vision syndrome – Doctor’s tweet goes viral
Sports
Ind vs Aus: ‘Ravindra Jadeja used pain-relief cream on finger,’ says Team India…
News
US planning to resume ‘domestic visa revalidation’ on pilot basis to benefit H-1B…
News
Prevent review warns against anti-India rhetoric over Kashmir, pro-Khalistan extremism
News
UK avoids recession but ‘not out of woods’ over inflation
News
‘Dementia’s one-size-fits-all support fails south Asians’
News
Princess of Wales hails record-breaker ‘Polar Preet’ calls her ‘an inspiration to others’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW