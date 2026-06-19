Sara Ali Khan poses with Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot for Tiger Pataudi remembrance

Highlights

Sara Ali Khan shared a photograph with Henry Cavill from Royal Ascot

The actor attended the prestigious event as a guest of Longines

Saif Ali Khan unveiled a plaque honouring Tiger Pataudi at Winchester College

The events highlighted the Pataudi family's enduring ties to England

A chance meeting between Sara Ali Khan and Hollywood star Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot captured social media's attention this week, but it was only one part of a notable day for the Pataudi family in England.

While Sara was attending one of Britain's most celebrated social events, her father Saif Ali Khan was taking part in a ceremony honouring the legacy of cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, widely known as Tiger Pataudi. The two appearances placed the family in the spotlight for reasons spanning celebrity, sport and history.

Sara’s Royal Ascot moment with Henry Cavill

Sara attended Royal Ascot in Berkshire as a guest of luxury watchmaker Longines and later shared a series of photographs from the event on social media.

Among them was a picture with Henry Cavill, which quickly became the standout image from her visit. Fans were delighted by the unexpected Bollywood-Hollywood crossover, with many sharing their excitement online.

The actor captioned her post, "A royal affair with @longines."

For the occasion, Sara wore an ivory skirt suit paired with a matching fascinator and clasp purse, embracing the event's traditional dress code.

Royal Ascot also attracted members of the British royal family, including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine.

Saif Ali Khan honours Tiger Pataudi at Winchester College

As Sara was making headlines at Royal Ascot, Saif was attending a ceremony at Winchester College, where a commemorative plaque was unveiled in honour of his late father.

Installed at the historic Hunter Tent cricket pavilion, the plaque celebrates Tiger Pataudi's achievements as both a cricketer and one of the institution's most distinguished former pupils.

Speaking at the event, Saif reflected on his father's deep connection with Winchester.

"As a former pupil of Winchester College myself, it's a great privilege to return here today to honour my father's legacy. Winchester was where my father's cricketing journey truly began. It was a place he spoke of with great affection, not only for the sport but for the friendships, values and experiences that shaped him," he said.

Saif added that the family was immensely proud of the recognition and hoped the plaque would inspire future generations of students.

A tribute to one of Indian cricket’s greats

Sir Richard Stagg, Warden of Winchester College, described Tiger Pataudi as one of the school's most celebrated former pupils and a towering figure in cricket.

He noted that Pataudi broke a long-standing school batting record previously set by Douglas Jardine in 1919 before going on to become one of the leading figures in Indian cricket.

Stagg also said the tribute reflected the enduring sporting and cultural connections between India and the United Kingdom.

As Sara's photograph with Henry Cavill generated buzz from Royal Ascot, another chapter of the Pataudi story was being celebrated elsewhere in England — a reminder that the family's connection to the country extends beyond celebrity headlines and into cricketing history.