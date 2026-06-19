Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith, known for collaborations with Drake and Travis Scott, dies at 29

Highlights

Tay Keith was found dead in his Nashville apartment at the age of 29

Police said no foul play is suspected and an autopsy is under way

The producer worked with artists including Drake, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Eminem and J Cole

He received Grammy nominations for his work on Sicko Mode and Rich Flex

Tay Keith, the Grammy-nominated producer whose credits spanned some of the biggest names in hip-hop and popular music, has died at the age of 29.

Keith, whose real name was Brytavious Chambers, was found dead in his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, after police carried out a welfare check. Authorities said no foul play is suspected, while the cause of death has not yet been confirmed pending an autopsy.

Over the course of his career, Keith became one of the most sought-after producers in rap, working with artists including Drake, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Eminem, Lil Baby, J Cole, 21 Savage and Lil Nas X.

The producer behind chart-topping hits

Keith rose to prominence through a string of high-profile collaborations, but he was perhaps best known for co-producing Travis Scott's Sicko Mode.

The track became one of the defining hip-hop releases of its era and earned Keith his first Grammy Award nomination in 2019.

He secured a second Grammy nomination in 2024 in the Best Rap Song category for Drake and 21 Savage's Rich Flex.

His production credits also included Beyoncé's Before I Let Go, Eminem's Not Alike, Lil Nas X's Holiday and DJ Khaled's I Did It, reflecting the breadth of his influence across the music industry.

Helping shape a new generation of rap stars

Beyond working with established artists, Keith played a key role in the rise of several newer acts.

He was instrumental in the mainstream breakthrough of Sexyy Red, producing her breakout hit Pound Town as well as later tracks including Get It Sexyy, which recently featured in the HBO drama series Euphoria.

Known for bringing elements of Memphis rap into mainstream production, Keith developed a distinctive style that was heard across records by Cardi B, Moneybagg Yo and many others.

His success was recognised last year when he was included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Music list

Following news of his death, tributes were shared by artists and collaborators who had worked closely with him.

Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB, who had known Keith since the age of 14, posted an emotional message on Instagram.

"We talked everyday yeen tell me you was leaving," he wrote, alongside a screenshot showing the pair's frequent phone conversations.

In the UK, rapper AJ Tracey paid tribute to Keith, who produced Rain, his 2020 collaboration with Aitch that reached number three on the UK Singles Chart.

Sharing a message on Instagram Stories, Tracey described him as "a legend of the game".

"I don't think it's an overstatement to say he had a big impact on my career," he added.

From university student to Grammy nominee

Before establishing himself as one of hip-hop's leading producers, Keith balanced his music ambitions with his studies at Middle Tennessee State University.

He graduated with a degree in integrated studies and media management while simultaneously building a career that would eventually take him to the top of the charts.

Speaking in a 2020 interview with a university publication, Keith explained why completing his degree remained important despite his early success.

"There wouldn't be any point for me to come to college if I didn't want to finish it — I could have just focused 100% on music," he said.

"By my last week of college, I had my first No. 1 single, so it didn't make any sense to drop out."

In a career cut short at 29, Keith left a significant mark on modern hip-hop, helping create hits for some of the genre's biggest stars while championing the sound of his native Memphis.