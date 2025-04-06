Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Jofra Archer bounces back with match-winning IPL display

His Rajasthan thrashed Punjab Kings by 50 runs

Jofra Archer bounces back with match-winning IPL display

Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer bowls against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh on April 5, 2025. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasApr 06, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

ENGLAND fast bowler Jofra Archer has been lauded for his match-winning IPL display for Rajasthan Royals, a rapid turnaround from a record hammering in the season opener.

Rajasthan thrashed Punjab Kings by 50 runs on Saturday (5) with Archer returning bowling figures of 3-25 from his four overs of express pace at Mullanpur, near Chandigarh.

Archer returned the most expensive bowling figures in tournament history on March 23 against Sunrisers Hyderabad when he was hammered for 76 runs off his four overs.

He followed it up with another wicketless outing before an impressive 1-13 in Rajasthan's first win of the season last Sunday (30).

TV images of Archer dozing in the pavilion while Rajasthan batted went viral on Saturday but the chatter soon turned to his bowling when he flattened the stumps of two batsmen in the opening over of the Punjab chase.

"We always knew Jofra is a world-class bowler. The skill he brings to the table and into the game, very few can bring that," Rajasthan's Sandeep Sharma said of his fellow seam bowler.

"The entire management and team had confidence in him. We believed that once he gets that one over, that one wicket, maybe two good overs, it would boost his confidence and now, you've seen what he can do.

"He's one of the toughest bowlers to face. I'm pretty sure this was just our fourth game, and with more matches, he'll only get better and better."

Archer bowled left-hander Priyansh Arya first ball with a 144.6kph (89.8mph) thunderbolt that pitched on leg stump and nipped away to hit the top of off.

Archer then got the speed up to 148.6kph (92.3mph) as his sixth legal delivery crashed into the stumps of Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Sandeep complemented Archer's quick bowling by taking two wickets with his medium pace as Punjab were restricted to 155-9 in their chase of 206.

It was Rajasthan's second straight victory in a match where wicketkeeper Sanju Samson returned as captain after he played the first three games only as batsman.

Samson praised Archer and Sandeep for their contributions and called them "a very deadly combo" with "one guy bowling at 150 and one guy at 115".

Archer, 30, returned to Rajasthan after they bid $1.45 million (£1.15m) for the England international.

Archer has always been a prime target, with IPL heavyweights Mumbai Indians snapping him up for £837,400 in 2022 despite an injury which meant he failed to appear that season and played only four matches in 2023 before being released.

(AFP)

englandfast bowleripljofra archerpunjab kingsrajasthan royalssanju samsonshreyas iyersunrisers hyderabad

Related News

Casino Table Games That Are Beginner-Friendly and Fun
Sponsored Feature

Casino Table Games That Are Beginner-Friendly and Fun

Bhim Kohli
UK

Two teenagers convicted of killing 80-year-old Bhim Kohli in Leicester park

Celebrate Vaisakhi with music at Symphony Hall Birmingham
UK Events

Vaisakhi Music at Symphony Hall

Sue Perkins
Health

Comedian Sue Perkins says ADHD is not an 'excuse' to avoid responsibility

More For You

Manston-detainees-Getty

Detainees are seen wrapped in blankets inside the Manston short-term holding centre for migrants, near Ramsgate, south east England on November 3, 2022. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former Manston detainees sue government over human rights breaches

AT LEAST 250 people who were held at the Manston asylum centre in Kent are suing the UK government for unlawful detention and breaches of their human rights.

The claims relate to a period between June and November 2022 when the site was overcrowded and had outbreaks of diseases, according to The Guardian.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: Trump new world order brings Orwell’s 1984 dystopia to life

US president Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC

Getty Images

Comment: Trump new world order brings Orwell’s 1984 dystopia to life

George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four was the most influential novel of the twentieth century. It was intended as a dystopian warning, though I have an uneasy feeling that its depiction of a world split into three great power blocs – Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia – may increasingly now be seen in US president Donald Trump’s White House, Russian president Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin or China president Xi Jingping’s Zhongnanhai compound in Beijing more as some kind of training manual or world map to aspire to instead.

Orwell was writing in 1948, when 1984 seemed a distantly futuristic date that he would make legendary. Yet, four more decades have taken us now further beyond 1984 than Orwell was ahead of it. The tariff trade wars unleashed from the White House last week make it more likely that future historians will now identify the 2024 return of Trump to the White House as finally calling the post-war world order to an end.

Keep ReadingShow less
assisted-dying-bill
Disability campaigners from 'Dignity in Dying' hold placards as they demonstrate outside The Palace of Westminster on April 29, 2024, during a gathering in favour of the proposals to legalise assisted suicide in the UK. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

Faith leaders raise concerns over assisted dying bill’s impact on women

MORE than 100 women from Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and Sikh communities have raised concerns that the proposed assisted dying legislation in England and Wales could be used to harm vulnerable women, especially those facing domestic abuse and coercive control.

In an open letter published on Sunday by Theos, a Christian thinktank, the signatories warned the terminally ill adults bill has “insufficient safeguards to protect some of the most marginalised in society, particularly women subjected to gender-based violence and abuse by a partner”, The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tata-Motors-Reuters

Tata Motors shares fall 10 per cent after JLR halts US exports

SHARES of Tata Motors dropped 10 per cent on Monday after its luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) suspended exports of its British-made cars to the United States.

The move follows the implementation of a 25 per cent import tariff by US president Donald Trump.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer says he's ready to help 'shelter' UK businesses from tariffs

Keir Starmer holds a roundtable meeting at Number 10 Downing Street on March 31, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Starmer says he's ready to help 'shelter' UK businesses from tariffs

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer said on Saturday (5) he was ready to step in to help "shelter" the country's businesses from the fallout from US president Donald Trump's new tariff policies, mooting state intervention for the worst-affected industries.

"We stand ready to use industrial policy to help shelter British business from the storm," Starmer wrote in the Telegraph newspaper.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc