Burnham says he would challenge Starmer in any Labour leadership race

Highlights

Veteran Labour figure says party needs change

Reform UK mounts a strong challenge in Makerfield by-election

He suggested former health minister Wes Streeting had effectively opened a debate about Labour's future leadership

Downing Street said Keir Starmer would not walk away from the mandate won at the 2024 general election

GREATER MANCHESTER mayor Andy Burnham has said he would seek to challenge prime minister Keir Starmer if a Labour leadership contest is triggered, adding a new dimension to a closely watched parliamentary by-election later this month.

Speaking during a BBC debate in the Makerfield constituency in north-west England on Thursday (4), Burnham said he would first need to win the June 18 by-election before considering any move for the party leadership.

"If I get your support, I would seek to represent you at the highest possible level," Burnham told voters.

The veteran Labour politician, who previously made two unsuccessful bids for the party leadership, said he believed former health secretary Wes Streeting had effectively launched a debate about Labour's future after resigning from the government last month, citing a loss of confidence in Starmer.

"I think Wes Streeting seems to have launched a leadership contest. So if that is running, I would seek to join it," Burnham said.

'Labour needs change'

Burnham also argued that Labour needed a "fundamental change" as the party struggles in opinion polls. However, he cautioned against assuming victory in Makerfield, describing the contest as tight and saying he was making "no assumptions" about the outcome.

The by-election has drawn national attention, with Labour facing a strong challenge from Reform UK candidate Rob Kenyon. The constituency, once regarded as a safe Labour seat, backed Reform heavily in local elections last month.

Burnham's comments are likely to fuel further speculation about Starmer's future. The prime minister, whose popularity has fallen since Labour's landslide general election victory in 2024, has already indicated that he would stand in any leadership contest.

Responding to the latest comments, a Downing Street spokesman said: "The prime minister will not walk away from the mandate he was given just two years ago to build a stronger, fairer Britain."

(with inputs from agencies)