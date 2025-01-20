Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Australian Open: Djokovic row unfolds as Sinner and Svitolina progress

djokovic-getty

Djokovic sparked debate on Sunday when he refused to do the routine on-court interview after defeating Jiri Lehecka. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 20, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

NOVAK DJOOVIC was at the centre of a dispute at the Australian Open on Monday, while Jannik Sinner battled through intense heat and a medical scare to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek cruised past her opponent, and American teenage qualifier Learner Tien's dream run ended due to injury.

Sinner overcame Danish 13th seed Holger Rune 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena despite needing medical attention for dizzy spells during the match.

Temperatures soared above 30 degrees Celsius for a second consecutive day, causing Sinner to struggle in the humid conditions.

His heart rate was checked during the third set before he took a medical timeout. He now awaits the winner of the match between Alex de Minaur and Alex Michelsen.

Djokovic sparked debate on Sunday when he refused to do the routine on-court interview after defeating Jiri Lehecka.

He later explained it was a protest against comments made by Tony Jones, a presenter with host broadcaster Channel Nine, who had called Djokovic a "has-been" and suggested he be "kicked out."

Djokovic said he would not engage with the network until he received a public apology.

Jones apologised on air on Monday, after which organisers Tennis Australia confirmed Djokovic acknowledged the apology and would now focus on his next match.

Djokovic’s boycott and subsequent video explanation, which garnered over 60 million views on X, drew responses from prominent figures, including Elon Musk and Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese.

Svitolina advances, maintains protest

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina defeated Russia's Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the quarter-finals for the third time at Melbourne Park.

Svitolina declined to shake Kudermetova's hand, continuing a stance taken by Ukrainian players against Russians due to the ongoing war.

Speaking after her win, Svitolina said, "To bring a little light, a little win for the Ukrainian people is something that I feel I am responsible for."

Organisers displayed a notice on large screens to inform the crowd of the no-handshake policy and requested respect for the situation.

Svitolina will face American Madison Keys in the next round, while her husband, Gael Monfils, was forced to retire from his match against Ben Shelton due to exhaustion.

Shelton now faces Lorenzo Sonego, who defeated Tien in four sets.

Tien's impressive campaign, which included a second-round victory over Daniil Medvedev, came to an end after he struggled with a thigh issue in his loss to Sonego.

(With inputs from AFP)

australian opendaniil medvedevgael monfilsiga swiatekjannik sinnerjiri leheckanovak djokovic

Related News

naga-sadhus-reuters
News

Maha Kumbh: Over 100 women take first steps as Naga ascetics

More For You

Medvedev-Getty

The Russian, seeded fifth, defeated Thailand’s Kasidit Samrej in five sets, eventually winning 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. (Photo: Getty Images)

Medvedev survives scare to join Fritz and Monfils in Australian Open round 2

DANIIL MEDVEDEV, last year's runner-up, survived a tough challenge and a temper flare-up to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The Russian, seeded fifth, defeated Thailand’s Kasidit Samrej in five sets, eventually winning 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alcaraz beats Djokovic in five sets to win first Wimbledon title

Alcaraz beats Djokovic in five sets to win first Wimbledon title

Eastern Eye

Carlos Alcaraz defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, shattering the Serb's dream of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown.

World number one Alcaraz recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to win 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes on Centre Court.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vondrousova's victory at Wimbledon leaves Jabeur in tears

Vondrousova's victory at Wimbledon leaves Jabeur in tears

After completing one of the most unexpected runs to the Wimbledon title, Marketa Vondrousova punched away a volley and fell to the ground, probably leaving her with a whirlwind of thoughts running through her head.

On Saturday (15), anticipation had built up for Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur, who was expected to make history as the first Arab and first African woman to win a Grand Slam title.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alcaraz, Djokovic set up era-defining Wimbledon final

Alcaraz, Djokovic set up era-defining Wimbledon final

Eastern Eye

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic set up a potentially era-defining Wimbledon title showdown after cruising through their semi-finals on Friday with the Serb superstar promising a “feast” of tennis in the championship match.

World number one and US Open winner Alcaraz, playing only his fourth grass-court tournament, defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Keep ReadingShow less
Djokovic anticipates epic Wimbledon final showdown with Alcaraz, promises a 'feast'

Djokovic anticipates epic Wimbledon final showdown with Alcaraz, promises a 'feast'

Shailesh Solanki

Novak Djokovic, the tennis maestro, is eagerly looking forward to his upcoming Wimbledon final against the young and talented Carlos Alcaraz. The Serbian star acknowledges the anticipation surrounding this match and expresses his admiration for Alcaraz's remarkable rise in the tournament.

"He's so young, but he's incredibly consistent now, also on grass. Which I don't think many people expected him to play so well because his game is basically built and constructed and developed for clay mostly or slower hard courts. But he's been incredibly successful in adapting to the surfaces and demands and challenges of opponents on a given day," Djokovic said about his opponent for the final.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications