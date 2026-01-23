Alcaraz moves into Australian Open last 16 as Sabalenka battles through

CARLOS ALCARAZ moved into the last 16 of the Australian Open on Friday with a straight-sets win, while women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka said she was “emotionally all over the place” after a hard-fought victory in Melbourne.

Alcaraz, the men’s top seed, eased past France’s Corentin Moutet 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena in 2hr 5min. The Spaniard was never under pressure against the 32nd seed as he continued his bid to win the one major missing from his collection.

The win marked Alcaraz’s 100th Grand Slam match. He now has an 87-13 win-loss record at that level, matching Bjorn Borg’s record at the same stage of his career.

Alcaraz will next face American 19th seed Tommy Paul for a place in the quarter-finals. Paul advanced after Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired with an apparent knee injury while two sets down.

“It wasn't easy. To be honest, when you play someone like Corentin you don't know what's going to be next,” said the 22-year-old Alcaraz.

“But I had fun on the court. I think we both pulled off great shots, great points.”

In the women’s draw, Sabalenka came through a tight contest against unseeded Anastasia Potapova, winning 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (9/7) in just over two hours. The Belarusian is aiming to win the title for the third time in four years, after losing last year’s final to Madison Keys.

“I was always on the back foot, one of those days you have to fight to try and get the ball back,” said the world number one.

“Emotionally I was all over the place,” added the 27-year-old.

“It was such a fight and I really enjoyed it.”

Sabalenka will meet Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko in the last 16. Mboko, 19, beat Denmark’s Clara Tauson 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 6-3.

Third seed Coco Gauff also progressed and will play 19th seed Karolina Muchova next after beating fellow American Hailey Baptiste 3-6, 6-0, 6-3. The 21-year-old has won the US Open and French Open, with her best result in Melbourne being the semi-finals.

Italy’s seventh seed Jasmine Paolini was knocked out by American teenager Iva Jovic, who won 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) to reach the last 16 of a major for the first time.

Russia’s 11th seed Daniil Medvedev also advanced after fighting back from two sets down to beat Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan 6-7 (5/7), 4-6, 7-5, 6-0, 6-3 in 3hr 43min. It was the fifth time Medvedev has come back from two sets down in a Grand Slam match.

“Five sets again,” he wrote on the on-court camera.

Medvedev will next face American 25th seed Learner Tien in a rematch of their second-round match last year, which finished just before 3:00 am.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev dropped a set for the third match in a row before beating Britain’s Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Australia’s Alex de Minaur also progressed with a straight-sets win over Frances Tiafoe.

Play on Saturday will begin at 10:30 am on the main courts due to forecast temperatures of up to 40C. Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys are all scheduled to play.

(With inputs from agencies)