Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' trailer dives into dark folklore and unseen mysteries

Highlights:
- Rishab Shetty’s much-anticipated prequel to Kantara releases worldwide on 2 October 2025
- Trailer teases a blend of folklore, mysticism and high-octane drama
- Multi-language launch backed by leading Indian stars positions film as a pan-Indian event
- Music by B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Arvind Kashyap return to the franchise
Three years after Kantara became a cultural phenomenon, director and actor Rishab Shetty has unveiled the trailer for Kantara: Chapter 1. Released on 22 September, the trailer offers a first glimpse of the prequel, which will reach cinemas worldwide on 2 October, coinciding with Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti.
Folklore at the centre
The new film dives into the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual that anchored the first instalment. Shetty appears in a commanding avatar, with the trailer highlighting an intense trident-wielding sequence set against a rural landscape. The film promises to expand the Kantara universe while retaining its grounding in local tradition and spirituality.
A pan-Indian launch
To maximise its reach, the trailer was released in multiple languages by some of the country’s biggest stars: Prabhas introduced the Telugu version, Hrithik Roshan unveiled the Hindi edition, Sivakarthikeyan presented the Tamil cut and Prithviraj Sukumaran launched the Malayalam version. The coordinated rollout reflects Hombale Films’ strategy to cement the project as a pan-Indian spectacle.
Creative team
The production reunites key members of the original’s creative team. B Ajaneesh Loknath returns as composer, providing both soundtrack and score, while Arvind Kashyap handles cinematography. Vinesh Banglan leads production design, promising a rich visual canvas.
Cast and characters
Alongside Shetty, the film features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. The ensemble aims to add depth to the folklore-driven narrative and broaden the cultural scope of the story.