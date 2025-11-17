Skip to content
Nick Jonas drops ''my desi girl'' note on Priyanka’s 'Varanasi' appearance

Priyanka Chopra’s Varanasi appearance sends searches climbing as Rajamouli’s teaser with Mahesh Babu sparks fresh chatter online.

Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas reacts to Priyanka’s Varanasi appearance with a quick my desi girl message online

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra “my desi girl” after her Varanasi event look
  • Priyanka turned up in an ivory lehenga at the Hyderabad event
  • Rajamouli put out the first Varanasi teaser with Mahesh Babu leading as Rudhra
  • Priyanka returns to Indian cinema as Mandakini after six years

Priyanka Chopra walked into the Varanasi title launch in Hyderabad with a look that stopped people mid-scroll, and the 'my desi girl' tag came straight from Nick Jonas. The singer posted her pictures and kept it simple: “Just wow. Breathtaking.” The post came as the Varanasi team dropped its first teaser, one of the big moments fans had been waiting for.

Why the 'my desi girl' moment hit harder this time

Priyanka’s all-ivory Anamika Khanna lehenga had sharp detailing with gold crystals, sequinned work and a braid wrapped with a jadanagam. Nick posted two separate stories. One picture got the line “my desi girl”, the other got “just wow” and “breathtaking.” Priyanka reshared them later with a crying-laughing emoji and a heart.

How Varanasi sets up Priyanka Chopra’s return

The 'my desi girl' tag aside, Priyanka is back in an Indian film after six years. She plays Mandakini in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. Her character poster, released earlier in the week, showed her in a saree with a gun, mid-action. Rajamouli captioned it as a welcome back to “the woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage.”


What Nick Jonas posted about the film itself

Nick did not stop at the fashion moment. He shared Mahesh Babu’s poster too and wrote, “Congrats to the whole team. This film is sure to be incredible.” It was unusual to see an American pop star boosting a Telugu film teaser on his Stories, but it shows how global the couple’s audience has become and you could see fans reposting it within minutes.

The reaction on ground and what comes next

Priyanka greeted fans with a simple namaste when she walked out, and the crowd at Ramoji Film City became very excited. By the next morning, the Varanasi teaser had already pulled in heavy numbers online.The team plans to put out character videos at some point, but they haven’t decided when.


The film is eyeing a Sankranthi 2027 slot. The date isn’t locked, but the early chatter is already picking up. The 'my desi girl' moment just added another layer to it, almost by accident.

