Nick Jonas drops ''my desi girl'' note on Priyanka’s 'Varanasi' appearance

Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra “my desi girl” after her Varanasi event look

Priyanka turned up in an ivory lehenga at the Hyderabad event

Rajamouli put out the first Varanasi teaser with Mahesh Babu leading as Rudhra

Priyanka returns to Indian cinema as Mandakini after six years

Priyanka Chopra walked into the Varanasi title launch in Hyderabad with a look that stopped people mid-scroll, and the 'my desi girl' tag came straight from Nick Jonas. The singer posted her pictures and kept it simple: “Just wow. Breathtaking.” The post came as the Varanasi team dropped its first teaser, one of the big moments fans had been waiting for.

Nick Jonas reacts to Priyanka’s Varanasi appearance with a quick my desi girl message online Getty Images/ Instagram/priyankachopra





Why the 'my desi girl' moment hit harder this time

Priyanka’s all-ivory Anamika Khanna lehenga had sharp detailing with gold crystals, sequinned work and a braid wrapped with a jadanagam. Nick posted two separate stories. One picture got the line “my desi girl”, the other got “just wow” and “breathtaking.” Priyanka reshared them later with a crying-laughing emoji and a heart.

Nick Jonas' story Instagram Screengrab/nickjonas





How Varanasi sets up Priyanka Chopra’s return

The 'my desi girl' tag aside, Priyanka is back in an Indian film after six years. She plays Mandakini in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. Her character poster, released earlier in the week, showed her in a saree with a gun, mid-action. Rajamouli captioned it as a welcome back to “the woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage.”





What Nick Jonas posted about the film itself

Nick did not stop at the fashion moment. He shared Mahesh Babu’s poster too and wrote, “Congrats to the whole team. This film is sure to be incredible.” It was unusual to see an American pop star boosting a Telugu film teaser on his Stories, but it shows how global the couple’s audience has become and you could see fans reposting it within minutes.

Nick Jonas' story Instagram Screengrab/nickjonas





The reaction on ground and what comes next

Priyanka greeted fans with a simple namaste when she walked out, and the crowd at Ramoji Film City became very excited. By the next morning, the Varanasi teaser had already pulled in heavy numbers online.The team plans to put out character videos at some point, but they haven’t decided when.





The film is eyeing a Sankranthi 2027 slot. The date isn’t locked, but the early chatter is already picking up. The 'my desi girl' moment just added another layer to it, almost by accident.