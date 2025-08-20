Aryan Khan nervous in debut speech but Shah Rukh Khan’s playful gesture steals the show at Netflix preview

Highlights:

Aryan Khan made his first public speech at the launch of his Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

The debutant director admitted he was nervous and joked about keeping his father Shah Rukh Khan as backup.

The show stars Sahher Bambba, Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh and Manoj Pahwa.

The Ba**ds of Bollywood will release on Netflix on 18 September.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan stepped into the spotlight at the preview launch of his directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood. Delivering his first-ever public speech, Aryan openly admitted he was “extremely nervous,” a moment that has quickly drawn attention. Speaking with a mix of honesty and humour, Aryan said he had been rehearsing for days and even carried backup notes in case the teleprompter failed. The much-anticipated Netflix series marks his debut as a director after four years of preparation.

Aryan Khan makes his first public speech at The Ba**ds of Bollywood* preview in Mumbai Getty Images





What did Aryan Khan say in his first speech?

Aryan Khan confessed that facing the media for the first time left him anxious. “I’ve been practising this speech for two days and three nights,” he said, before joking that he had even written it down on paper in case of a power cut. He added, “Aur agar iss sab ke baad bhi mujhse galti ho jaaye toh papa hain na (And even then if I make a mistake, my dad is here).”

In a lighthearted moment, Shah Rukh Khan joined in by showing a copy of Aryan’s speech taped to his back, drawing laughter from the audience. Aryan ended his address by requesting forgiveness if he stumbled, saying, “This is my first time.”





What is The Ba**ds of Bollywood about?

The Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood is described as a high-energy, stylised drama set against the backdrop of the film industry. It features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, with Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Raghav Juyal, and Anya Singh in pivotal parts.

The series, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, also features cameos from Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. According to Aryan, the project took four years of development, with “hundreds of discussions and thousands of takes” before reaching its final form.

- YouTube youtu.be





When will Aryan Khan’s Netflix series release?

Netflix has confirmed that The Ba**ds of Bollywood will begin streaming worldwide on 18 September. The platform has promoted it as a fresh take on the glitz and chaos of the industry, promising stylised visuals, sharp humour, and a look at ambition and rivalry in the world of cinema.

For Aryan, the series represents not just a professional debut but also the culmination of years of behind-the-scenes work. He said at the launch: “We’ve tried to bring entertainment to people everywhere, and I want to thank everyone who made this possible.”

How did fans react to Aryan Khan’s speech?

Clips of Aryan Khan’s speech quickly spread online, with many fans pointing out his striking resemblance to his father’s manner of speaking. Comments like “Sounds just like SRK” and “Aryan’s voice = SRK’s voice” dominated social media reactions.

The warm reception suggests that Aryan’s entry into filmmaking has sparked high curiosity, both because of his family legacy and the scale of the project. With his directorial debut soon arriving on Netflix, expectations are running high.