Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Scientists warn current UK heatwave may cause nearly 600 early deaths

The analysis, based on decades of UK temperature

UK heatwave deaths

Around 85% of the projected deaths are likely to involve people over the age of 65

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 21, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran

See Full Bio

Almost 600 premature deaths are expected to occur during the ongoing heatwave affecting England and Wales, according to a new rapid analysis by leading scientists. The majority of fatalities are projected among older adults, with London and the West Midlands likely to be the worst-affected areas.

Climate change driving deadly temperatures

Researchers say the extreme temperatures, which have reached 32°C in parts of south-east England, would have been nearly impossible without the influence of human-caused climate change. Pollution from burning fossil fuels has raised the likelihood of such heatwaves by around 100 times, experts say.

The scientists estimate that human activity has increased the temperatures experienced during this heatwave by 2°C to 4°C, pushing the mercury beyond safe levels for many, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Dr Garyfallos Konstantinoudis from Imperial College London, who helped conduct the analysis, said: “Heatwaves are silent killers – people who lose their lives in them typically have pre-existing health conditions and rarely have heat listed as a contributing cause of death. This real-time analysis reveals the hidden toll of heatwaves, and we want it to help raise the alarm.”

Deaths concentrated among older adults

The analysis, based on decades of UK temperature and mortality data across more than 34,000 locations in England and Wales, projects around 570 excess deaths between Thursday and Sunday. Of these, approximately 129 are expected in London. Scientists believe the figure may be underestimated, as early summer heatwaves often catch people unprepared.

Around 85% of the projected deaths are likely to involve people over the age of 65, who are particularly vulnerable to heat stress. Other at-risk groups include infants, pregnant individuals, and people with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions.

Dr Malcolm Mistry from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), who contributed to the study, warned: “Exposure to temperatures in the high 20s or low 30s may not seem dangerous, but they can be fatal, particularly for people aged over 65, infants, pregnant people, and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

Health and emergency services under pressure

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued an amber heat-health alert on Thursday, which is set to remain in effect until 9 am on Monday. The warning highlights a risk of increased deaths and severe impacts on health and social care systems.

Medical professionals have reported a rise in heat-related illnesses. Dr Lorna Powell, an urgent care doctor in East London, said: “We are seeing cases of heat exhaustion rising. It can quickly trigger more serious illnesses, as dehydration sets in and the cardiovascular system becomes overwhelmed.”

The UKHSA advises people to stay out of the sun between 11 am and 3 pm, drink plenty of fluids, keep indoor spaces cool, and check in on vulnerable neighbours and family members. Data from a recent study indicates that approximately 80% of UK homes overheat during summer, further exacerbating health risks for residents.

Urban areas face greater risk

City dwellers, especially those in poorly ventilated flats, face higher health risks during heatwaves. Heat becomes trapped in buildings, leading to prolonged exposure, especially at night when outdoor temperatures remain high.

Professor Antonio Gasparrini of LSHTM, another contributor to the analysis, said: “When temperatures push past the limits populations are acclimatised to, excess deaths can increase very rapidly. Every fraction of a degree of warming will cause more hospital admissions and heat deaths, putting more strain on the NHS.”

Poor preparedness criticised

Between 2020 and 2024, more than 10,000 people died in the UK due to heatwaves, according to UKHSA data. Yet in April 2025, the government’s climate advisers criticised the UK’s readiness to deal with extreme heat, calling preparations “inadequate, piecemeal and disjointed”.

Despite growing awareness of climate-related risks, systemic changes to improve resilience, such as retrofitting homes and bolstering healthcare capacity, have been limited.

Government removes barriers to home EV chargers

As part of broader environmental measures, the UK government recently eliminated the requirement for planning permission to install electric vehicle (EV) chargers at homes and businesses. This change is estimated to save an average of £1,100 per installation, according to the Department for Transport, and may aid the shift to low-carbon transport. While unrelated to heatwave policy, the move reflects the government’s push for green infrastructure.

Air quality worsens amid heat

Alongside the heat, a spike in air pollution has raised additional concerns. London has been issued a high ozone pollution alert, with people suffering from respiratory conditions such as asthma advised to avoid outdoor exercise.

Heatwaves becoming more frequent and intense

Global data shows that extreme heat causes more deaths than floods, hurricanes, or earthquakes. According to insurer Swiss Re, heatwaves are responsible for about 500,000 deaths globally each year. “Extreme heat events are more dangerous than natural catastrophes in terms of human lives lost, yet the true cost is only starting to come to light,” said Nina Arquint, chief executive of corporate solutions at Swiss Re.

In 2024, the planet recorded its hottest year on record, driven by climate change and rising emissions. Carbon dioxide levels from fossil fuels continue to increase, pushing the world closer to dangerous temperature thresholds.

A recent report by the UK Climate Change Committee estimates that if global temperatures rise by 2°C above pre-industrial levels, annual heat-related deaths in the UK could exceed 10,000 by 2050.

The scientists behind the current analysis hope that quantifying the hidden human cost of heatwaves will prompt more urgent action to reduce emissions and prepare the UK for a hotter future.

climate changedeathengland and waleshealth risksheatwavepremature deathsweather cardiff

Related News

Grenfell Uncovered
Entertainment

Netflix documentary 'Grenfell Uncovered' receives praise for powerful retelling of tower tragedy

Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra says she nearly lost her eye while filming action scene in 'Heads of State'

Shreya Ghoshal
Features

World Music Day special: 12 iconic Shreya Ghoshal songs that prove she's the voice of a generation

UK-Pakistan talks may allow deportation of Rochdale child abusers
News

UK-Pakistan talks may allow deportation of Rochdale child abusers

More For You

Amycretin

'The Lancet' and presentations at the American Diabetes Association’s 2025

iStock

New weight-loss pill Amycretin shows greater impact than jabs, study finds

A new weight-loss drug, amycretin, has delivered the most significant results yet for appetite-suppressing GLP-1 medications, according to two newly published studies in The Lancet and presentations at the American Diabetes Association’s 2025 Scientific Sessions in Chicago.

Record weight loss from Amycretin injections

Researchers found that participants receiving high-dose weekly injections of amycretin lost 24.3 per cent of their body weight over 36 weeks. This outcome surpasses the results seen in longer trials involving other GLP-1 drugs such as tirzepatide (sold as Mounjaro), which previously led the field with an average weight loss of 20 per cent over 72 weeks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hulk Hogan

Hogan’s current hospital stay follows a neck fusion surgery he underwent in May 2025

Getty Images

Hulk Hogan hospitalised for back and neck issues, rep confirms he is not on deathbed

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been hospitalised for ongoing neck and back issues, but representatives have confirmed he is not in critical condition, dismissing online speculation suggesting otherwise.

The 71-year-old wrestling icon, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was reported by TMZ Sports to be undergoing treatment related to injuries sustained during his decades-long in-ring career. His representative said Hogan is already mobile again and “not on his deathbed”, following false claims made on air by Florida radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK heatwave health risks

Several hidden threats linked to heat waves often go unnoticed

iStock

7 hidden heatwave health risks you may overlook

As temperatures across the UK continue to rise, so too do the health risks associated with extreme heat. While sunburn and dehydration are well-known dangers, several hidden threats linked to heat waves often go unnoticed. With climate change intensifying the frequency and severity of hot spells, some forecasts suggesting 40 °C days could become a regular feature in the next 12 years, it’s essential to understand these lesser-known risks and how to protect yourself.

1. Skin reactions triggered by common medications

Certain widely-used medications can increase sensitivity to sunlight, making people more prone to rashes, blistering, and sunburn—even on cloudy days. This includes nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen, some antibiotics such as doxycycline, statins, antidepressants, and hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Keep ReadingShow less
Adriana

Adriana was declared brain-dead on 19 February 2025

Gofundme

Adriana Smith, brain-dead mother kept alive due to Georgia's abortion law, delivers baby via C-section

Adriana Smith, a 31-year-old woman from Atlanta who was declared brain-dead in February, gave birth to a premature baby boy on 13 June while being kept on life support. Smith’s family confirmed that life support will be withdrawn on Tuesday, 17 June.

The child, named Chance, was delivered via emergency caesarean section and weighed around 1 pound 13 ounces at birth. He remains in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), with doctors expecting a stable recovery.

Keep ReadingShow less
Staying up late may speed up brain decline, researchers warn

A one-hour delay in sleep routine is linked to a sharper drop in cognition over time, the study found

iStock

Staying up late may speed up brain decline, researchers warn

A night owl, or an evening person with a late sleep-wake cycle, could be at a higher risk of cognitive decline with age compared to an early bird or a morning person, a study has found.

Chronotype refers to one’s sleep-wake type or times during the day when one naturally tends to be awake and asleep. A ‘night owl’ chronotype is said to have a later sleep-wake cycle, compared to an ‘early bird’ or a ‘lark’.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc