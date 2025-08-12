High air pollution alert issued for London amid heatwave

A HIGH air pollution alert has been issued for London on Tuesday as temperatures are forecast to exceed 30 degrees celsius.

City Hall said strong sunshine and hot weather are expected to lead to high ozone levels, with airflow from mainland Europe likely to worsen the situation.

The forecast, produced by Imperial College London, prompted the mayor’s office to trigger the alert, BBC reported.

Warnings will be displayed on bus stop countdown boards, London Underground signs and sent to schools and borough councils.

Mete Coban, deputy mayor for environment and energy, said London’s “toxic air” is linked to about 4,000 premature deaths in the city each year.

“We are urging Londoners to look after themselves in this pollution alert during the hot weather, stop their engines idling, and refrain from burning wood or garden waste – all of which contribute to high levels of pollution,” he said, according to BBC.

High air pollution can affect older people, young children and those with existing heart and lung conditions. The alert system, introduced in 2016, uses the government’s Daily Air Quality Index.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued heat health alerts for all of England until Wednesday, with London among the hottest areas at up to 34 degrees celsius.