Highlights
- Indian student asked to withdraw from candidate list over visa concerns.
- Another student visa holder allowed to run and won MSP seat.
- Party denies blocking candidates based on immigration status.
Sai Shraddha Viswanathan, who currently serves as president of the National Union of Students Scotland, told BBC that party officials asked her to withdraw from the North East Scotland candidate list last July.
The reason given was concerns about her student visa status and whether she could serve a full term without new papers.
Viswanathan had secured third place on the party's internal candidate ranking for the region.
She claims a phone call with party officials in July last year changed everything. Officials told her the party had received legal advice saying she could not take up an MSP position because she could not promise having the right to remain in Scotland throughout her term.
However, Q Manivannan, another candidate also in Britain on a student visa, was allowed to run for the Edinburgh and Lothians East region.
Manivannan won a seat and became an MSP. The Scottish Greens have now promised to support Manivannan in applying for a graduate visa to continue in the role.
Viswanathan told BBC Scotland News the experience took a big toll on her health and wellbeing. "I have been let down by the internal selection process of the Scottish Greens Party," she said in a statement.
"Ultimately, there has been a discrepancy in how different candidates have been advised by the party."
Party denies inconsistency
Changes to Scottish law in 2024 opened elections to candidates without permanent UK residency rights. If an MSP loses their right to stay, they must leave the position.
A Scottish Green Party spokesperson rejected claims of unfair treatment. "Candidates are responsible for ensuring they meet all legal and eligibility requirements before standing for election, including any matters relating to their own visa status," the spokesperson said.
"We can confirm that nobody has been blocked from standing for the Scottish Greens because of their visa status."
The party elected 15 MSPs in total, though only one won in the North East region, meaning Viswanathan would not have secured a seat even if she had remained on the list.