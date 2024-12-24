'Spider-Man 4' a Deadpool & Wolverine-style team-up?

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, "There are talks at one point about incorporating appearances from Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 in the Multiverse Saga; but at the moment, it’s only ever been ideas being thrown around."
This would mean that Moon Knight-starrer Oscar Isaac would don the role of a live-action Miguel Deadpool. However, the plan for Miles is a tough call. It could be his animated variant but rumours have already set in that the character could make its way into Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man trilogy. If so, we can expect Tom Holland to stick around for another Saga before the baton is passed to Miles and his story can be told in place of Peter's for a while.
Spider-Man 4, featuring Tom Holland, has already been confirmed. But, not much is known has been revealed about its plot, with Marvel keeping it under wraps. However, according to an industry source, Sony, which co-produced and distributed the previous Tom Holland-starrer projects, wants it to be a team-up movie just like Deadpool & Wolverine. Meanwhile, Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.