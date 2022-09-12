Website Logo
  • Monday, September 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Here’s what thwarted Marvel Studios’ plans to bring Jesus Christ to Thor: Love And Thunder

The original cut of the MCU film was reportedly over four hours long.

Thor: Love And Thunder Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

It might surprise a lot of MCU fans but Marvel Studios once considered bringing Jesus Christ into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, you read that absolutely right. However, the studio had no intention of getting religious or pushing forward a major religious experience for the audience, but it did plan to have Jesus in Chris Hemsworth’s recently released blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

According to reports, director Taika Waititi originally planned to have the figure for Christianity appear after seeing the God of Carpentry since Jesus was described as the son of a carpenter. Thor would have met him while going to Zeus in Olympus when he needed to rally the Gods together.

Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Waititi explained the brief cameo in an interview with BBC Radio 1 about how fans almost met the “Big J” after seeing the God of Carpentry.

When asked about any gods “too mad” to include in the film, Waititi remarked that he was “surprised the god of dumplings made it.”

The most unique mention came when he particularly pointed to a scene where Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie mentions a “god of carpentry” and adds that “there was supposed to be a cutaway to you-know-who. Big J.” This is a clear reference to Jesus Christ, who—according to popular belief—was a carpenter before he began preaching.

Waititi previously explained a lot of ideas were filmed for Thor: Love and Thunder, much of which was ultimately cut from the theatrical release. In fact, the original cut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film was reportedly over four hours long.

“In the moment, you’re like, ‘This is the greatest thing that anyone’s ever filmed in the history of filming things.’ And you get into the edit. You’re like, ‘I still kind of like it.’ And then, after about six months of it being in the movie, you realize it was fun on the day but it doesn’t have any business being in the movie,” he previously said.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
There isn’t an organization like the Avengers in the MCU anymore, confirms Marvel Studios head…
MUSIC
Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music unveils teaser for new song Ishq Da Dariyaa
Hollywood News
Director Julius Onah has THIS to say to those criticising Anthony Mackie’s taking on the…
Entertainment
Manike Mage Hithe singer Yohani to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer Thank God
Hollywood News
James Cameron confirms at D23 Expo 2022 that Avatar 4 has commenced filming
Hollywood News
Actor Letitia Wright says she felt Chadwick Boseman’s presence while filming ‘Black Panther 2’
Hollywood News
Our role is to constantly surprise and refresh: Ben Kingsley on his MCU…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan extends best wishes to Madhu Mantena as he announces magnum opus…
Entertainment
Neelam Kothari Soni confirms starring in Zoya Akhtar’s much-anticipated show Made in Heaven…
Hollywood News
Reports: Henry Cavill set to feature as Superman in several projects including the…
Hollywood News
Barry Jenkins announces official title for ‘Lion King’ prequel
Hollywood News
New Black Adam trailer shows Dwayne Johnson’s titular character going up against the…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
There isn’t an organization like the Avengers in the MCU…
Rights groups urge Met Police chief to scrap facial recognition…
Monarchy can be more relevant than ever in a changing…
British Muslims reduced to ‘second class’ due to racist citizenship…
Here’s what thwarted Marvel Studios’ plans to bring Jesus Christ…
Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music unveils teaser for new song Ishq…