Here’s what thwarted Marvel Studios’ plans to bring Jesus Christ to Thor: Love And Thunder

The original cut of the MCU film was reportedly over four hours long.

Thor: Love And Thunder Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

It might surprise a lot of MCU fans but Marvel Studios once considered bringing Jesus Christ into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, you read that absolutely right. However, the studio had no intention of getting religious or pushing forward a major religious experience for the audience, but it did plan to have Jesus in Chris Hemsworth’s recently released blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

According to reports, director Taika Waititi originally planned to have the figure for Christianity appear after seeing the God of Carpentry since Jesus was described as the son of a carpenter. Thor would have met him while going to Zeus in Olympus when he needed to rally the Gods together.

Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Waititi explained the brief cameo in an interview with BBC Radio 1 about how fans almost met the “Big J” after seeing the God of Carpentry.

When asked about any gods “too mad” to include in the film, Waititi remarked that he was “surprised the god of dumplings made it.”

The most unique mention came when he particularly pointed to a scene where Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie mentions a “god of carpentry” and adds that “there was supposed to be a cutaway to you-know-who. Big J.” This is a clear reference to Jesus Christ, who—according to popular belief—was a carpenter before he began preaching.

Waititi previously explained a lot of ideas were filmed for Thor: Love and Thunder, much of which was ultimately cut from the theatrical release. In fact, the original cut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film was reportedly over four hours long.

“In the moment, you’re like, ‘This is the greatest thing that anyone’s ever filmed in the history of filming things.’ And you get into the edit. You’re like, ‘I still kind of like it.’ And then, after about six months of it being in the movie, you realize it was fun on the day but it doesn’t have any business being in the movie,” he previously said.

