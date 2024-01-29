Tom Hollander reveals he once received bonus that belonged to Tom Holland

The 56-year-old British actor made the revelation on late-night talk show Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Tom Hollander and Tom Holland (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

White Lotus star Tom Hollander said that he accidentally received Tom Holland’s seven-figure bonus cheque for an Avengers film.

The 56-year-old British actor made the revelation on late-night talk show Late Night With Seth Meyers.

When the host asked him if people ever mix him up with Holland, the veteran actor said, “Yes, it has been very difficult because I was here first.”

He added that he often gets mistaken for the Marvel actor, 27, in “non-visual contexts,” including in the accounts department of his agency, which also briefly represented Holland.

“People in the accounts department of my agency got confused – and we were with the same agency, briefly,” Hollander said. “It was a terrible moment.”

“I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England. I sat smugly in the audience just having done a BBC show for $30,000,” he recalled to host Seth Meyers. “Then the interval came and I checked my email. And I got an email saying, ‘Payment advice slip: Your first box office bonus for The Avengers.”

He continued, “It was a seven-figure sum. He was 20 or something. So, my feeling of smugness I had disappeared. But that’s showbiz. It’s up, it’s down, it’s hero, it’s zero.”

“You’re always one email away from having your whole life turned upside-down,” Meyers said.

Hollander is best known for his roles in Pride & Prejudice, the Emmy award-winning thriller The Night Manager, and, of course, The White Lotus.

Holland, meanwhile, is best known as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In 2018, Avengers: Infinity War grossed a whopping $2.052 billion worldwide.