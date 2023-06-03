Tom Holland on India visit: ‘It was the trip of a lifetime’

On the work front, Tom is looking forward to the release of Apple TV’s psychological thriller series The Crowded Room.

Tom Holland (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Tom Holland and Zendaya made several heads turn when the couple landed in India on March 31 to be a part of the inauguration ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

The Spider-Man actor recently opened up about his India visit and his wish to return to the country once again.

“I had a wonderful trip. It was the trip of a lifetime. I always wanted to come to India, and I’m delighted to say that I’m excited to come back.” He also added, “I met amazing people, we had wonderful food, and we got to see the wonderful Ambani Cultural Centre.” So yeah, I had a beautiful time,” Tom said in an interview to Zoom.

While Tom kept it smart in a tuxedo, Zendaya stole millions of hearts with her entry in a blue saree by Indian designer Rahul Mishra.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar among others were also part of the grand event which attracted the attention of the global media.

Meanwhile, Tom is looking forward to the release of Apple TV’s psychological thriller series The Crowded Room. It is inspired by the story of Billy Milligan, the first person acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!