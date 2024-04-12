  • Friday, April 12, 2024
Moana 2, Deadpool and Wolverine in the lineup of upcoming Disney films

The Disney 2024 slate also includes releases such as Inside Out 2, Captain America: Brave New World.

Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman, Disney Entertainment speaks onstage during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Cinemacon in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Well, well, are we looking at big smiles on the faces of Disney fans? Yes, the list of sequels of most beloved films of Disney will be released. CinemaCon 2024 unveiled a thrilling lineup of upcoming Disney films set for release in 2024, generating excitement among movie enthusiasts.

One of the most anticipated titles is Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to the beloved classic, scheduled for a December 2024 release. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film delves into Mufasa’s journey to becoming king, drawing inspiration from the 1994 animated original and Jon Favreau’s 2019 adaptation.

Mufasa: The Lion King offers a visual feast with its striking imagery and engaging narrative, set to enchant audiences. Jenkins expressed his enthusiasm for the project, calling it one of his best decisions

 

At CinemaCon 2024, Marvel’s Kevin Feige embraced the Deadpool vibe by enthusiastically dropping numerous F-bombs while introducing the first nine minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Attendees were treated to exclusive previews of Moana 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. The return of popular characters and dynamic duos promises captivating storytelling. Another highlight was a sneak peek at Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Alien: Romulus.

The Disney 2024 slate also includes releases such as Inside Out 2, Captain America: Brave New World. Fans eagerly anticipate these films, set to captivate audiences in the coming year.

