UK sets out flight plans amid fuel concerns

THE UK government has set out contingency plans for airlines as part of measures linked to jet fuel supply concerns caused by the US-Iran conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Airlines may be asked to consolidate schedules on routes with multiple flights to the same destination on the same day under temporary steps announced on Sunday by the Department for Transport (DfT).

The government said UK airlines are not currently facing supply issues, but the plans are aimed at avoiding last-minute flight cancellations during the summer holiday period if disruption occurs.

“Since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the government has been monitoring jet fuel supplies daily and working with airlines, airports and fuel suppliers to stay ahead of any problems," said transport secretary Heidi Alexander.

“There are no immediate supply issues, but we're preparing now to give families long-term certainty and avoid unnecessary disruption at the departure gate this summer.

“This legislation will give airlines the tools to adjust flights in good time if they need to, which helps protect passengers and businesses," she said.

Alexander said the UK “will do everything we can to insulate” the country from the impact of the situation in West Asia.

The plans are intended to help airlines fix schedules earlier so passengers are less affected by short-notice changes.

The measures aim to move passengers onto similar services instead of cancelling flights at short notice, avoid running flights with low bookings and reduce fuel use from near-empty planes.

DfT said it will consult the aviation industry to act before any disruption takes place.

The steps will allow airlines to return a limited share of their take-off and landing slots without losing the right to use them in the next season.

Such “hand backs” are intended to help airlines set realistic schedules and avoid last-minute cancellations or running near-empty “ghost flights”, DfT said.

“Airlines have a duty to look after their passengers when they face disruption, and should offer a choice between a refund or alternative travel arrangements, including with another airline, if a flight is cancelled," said Rob Bishton.

“Relaxing the rules around slots at airports will allow airlines more flexibility, and so we expect them to give passengers as much notice as possible of cancellations during this period," he said.

Under UK rules, if a flight is cancelled, passengers can choose between being rerouted or receiving a refund. If delays are at least two hours for short-haul, three hours for medium-haul and four hours for long-haul flights, passengers are entitled to care and assistance, including food, drink and accommodation if needed.

The government said it is increasing awareness of consumer rights while working to improve flexibility on jet fuel supply and domestic production.

The UK imports jet fuel from several countries not dependent on the Strait, including the United States. The country’s four refineries have been asked to increase supply, while options are being explored to bring in more fuel from the US.

The transport secretary discussed the plans at a roundtable with industry representatives earlier this week, including Heathrow and Gatwick airports, and airlines such as British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and easyJet.

“UK airlines continue to operate normally and are not experiencing issues with jet fuel supply," said Tim Alderslade.

“We welcome the government's contingency planning, including slot alleviation, which is one measure that enables airlines to adjust schedules responsibly, avoid unnecessary flying and continue operating efficiently while protecting connectivity for passengers," he said.

Karen Dee said: “While our partners across the aviation sector continue to report no shortage of jet fuel supplies, it is sensible for the government to consult on possible action if this were to change.

“We will now work closely with our airport members, ministers and officials to examine the proposals and respond on the best way to proceed to achieve the best outcomes for passengers.”

(With inputs from agencies)