Strictly Come Dancing star arrested as rape inquiry expands to drug and image abuse claims

A Strictly Come Dancing star has been arrested on suspicion of rape, bringing fresh controversy to the BBC’s flagship dance competition. The man in his 30s, who has not been named, was also detained on suspicion of non-consensual intimate image abuse. According to the Metropolitan Police, the arrest came after a third-party allegation of sexual and drug-related offences. The development adds to a difficult period for the broadcaster, which has faced a series of scandals surrounding the hit show.

What did police say about the Strictly Come Dancing arrest?

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest took place in east London on Friday 22 August. In a statement, the force said:

“On Friday 22 August officers arrested a man in his 30s in east London on suspicion of rape and non-consensual intimate image abuse. This is a joint investigation with Hertfordshire Constabulary. The arrest follows a third-party allegation of sexual and drug-related offences. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact them quoting reference number 8479/22AUG, or to provide details anonymously via Crimestoppers. The suspect has not been named publicly and remains under investigation.

Is the arrest linked to the current Strictly Come Dancing series?

It is understood the arrest is not connected to the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, which is currently in rehearsals and due to return to BBC One in September. A BBC spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

Has Strictly faced controversies before?

This is not the first time Strictly Come Dancing has been hit by controversy. Earlier this year, reports claimed the BBC had called in lawyers after allegations that two of its stars used cocaine. In 2024, the broadcaster also reviewed bullying and harassment complaints against former professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, made by actress Amanda Abbington.

The review upheld some of the complaints and led to new welfare measures, including the introduction of chaperones present at all times during training sessions. The programme, which launched in 2004, remains one of the BBC’s biggest entertainment successes, regularly drawing millions of weekend viewers.

What happens next in the investigation?

The Metropolitan Police and Hertfordshire Constabulary are continuing their joint inquiry. No charges have been brought so far, and further updates will depend on the outcome of ongoing interviews and evidence gathering. Strictly Come Dancing is expected to proceed with its September premiere, but the BBC will face questions about safeguarding and its handling of misconduct allegations around its biggest entertainment show.