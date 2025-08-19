Strictly Come Dancing stars Molly Rainford and Tyler West engagement confirmed after romantic Mykonos proposal

Highlights:

Tyler West proposed to Molly Rainford during a sunset holiday in Mykonos

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 and began dating the following year

Molly’s EastEnders co-stars and celebrity friends flooded social media with congratulations

Strictly returns to BBC One this autumn with its 2025 line-up

BBC Strictly Come Dancing stars Molly Rainford and Tyler West have confirmed their engagement after a romantic sunset proposal in Mykonos, Greece. The announcement delighted fans, with the news spreading quickly across social media and drawing support from celebrity friends and Molly’s EastEnders castmates. The engagement marks a milestone for the couple, who first met on the BBC dance competition three years ago.

Tyler West drops to one knee to propose to Molly Rainford in Mykonos Instagram Screengrab/tylerwestt/mollyrainford





How did Tyler West propose to Molly Rainford?

The engagement took place during a trip to Mykonos, where Tyler got down on one knee on a windy balcony at sunset. Posting a video of the moment online, he told Molly: “I don’t know where to start, so I’m hoping you can continue making me the luckiest man on this Earth, like you do every single day. So baby, will you marry me?”

Molly, emotional and in tears, accepted immediately, with Tyler exclaiming: “Yes! Get in! That’s what I’m talking about.” Their joint Instagram caption read: “Found our forever. 10.8.2025.”





When did Molly Rainford and Tyler West meet?

The pair first crossed paths on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022. Tyler, who competed with Dianne Buswell, was eliminated in week seven, while Molly reached the grand finale with professional partner Carlos Gu. Although romance did not begin on the show itself, they grew close during the Strictly live tour.

Speaking previously, Molly revealed: “It developed towards the end of the tour because we’d spent so much time together and we were really good friends. Everyone on Strictly was so excited for us.” By March 2023, the couple made their relationship public, later moving in together in London in early 2024.





What has been the reaction to the engagement?

Celebrity friends and colleagues were quick to respond. EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer called it “so beautiful, perfect,” while co-star Aaron Thiara commented: “The sunset, the wind, the music. I’m not crying…” Jacqueline Jossa added: “Omg I can’t breathe,” and Louisa Lytton said: “MOLLYYYYY, congratulations guys xxxxx.”

Meanwhile, fellow radio presenters and Strictly alumni Fleur East and Melvin Odoom congratulated Tyler, with JLS singer Marvin Humes describing the pair as “two incredible people who are just perfect for each other.”

Instagram comments under the proposal video Instagram Screengrab/tylerwestt/mollyrainford





What’s next for Molly Rainford and Tyler West?

The couple are now preparing for married life while continuing with their individual careers. Molly remains a regular on EastEnders, where she plays Anna Knight, a role she took on in 2023. Tyler continues his work as a Kiss FM presenter and television personality, also appearing on Lorraine to discuss the proposal.

He revealed he had bought the engagement ring “a very long time ago,” adding: “We cry and laugh every single day. She genuinely is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”





With Strictly Come Dancing set to return to BBC One later this year, the couple’s engagement has brought a rare romantic twist to a show often known for its so-called “Strictly curse.”