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Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga could clear the path for Tyson Fury showdown

The long-awaited Fury clash is expected to follow

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga could clear the path for Tyson Fury showdown

Joshua’s next fight has now been confirmed against Prenga on 25 July in Riyadh

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Turki Alalshikh hinted that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have signed to fight
  • Joshua’s next bout has now been confirmed against Kristian Prenga in Riyadh on 25 July
  • The long-awaited Fury clash is expected to follow later this year if both plans stay on track

Kristian Prenga enters boxing’s biggest unresolved rivalry

Just as fans began reacting to fresh claims that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have finally signed to fight, another name entered the conversation: Kristian Prenga.

Joshua’s next fight has now been confirmed against Prenga on 25 July in Riyadh, with the bout widely viewed as a stepping stone before a potential showdown with Fury later in 2026.

Turki Alalshikh’s message reignites speculation

Turki Alalshikh reignited excitement on Monday after posting: “To my friends in Great Britain — it’s happening. It’s signed.”

The message was widely interpreted as a reference to Fury versus Joshua, a fight British boxing fans have waited years to see.

The pair had previously signed a deal in 2021 when both were world champions, but the fight collapsed after Deontay Wilder threatened legal action that led to a trilogy bout with Fury.

Joshua’s difficult road back

Joshua, now 36, is returning after a turbulent few months.

In December, he was involved in a car crash in Nigeria shortly after knocking out Jake Paul. The accident reportedly killed two of his teammates, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

Since then, Joshua has been training with former rival Oleksandr Usyk in Ukraine. Usyk previously defeated Joshua twice and also beat Fury twice in 2024.

Fury has already started preparing

After losing twice to Usyk, Fury briefly retired again before returning to the ring earlier this month.

He defeated Arslanbek Makhmudov on points at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and immediately called out Joshua afterwards.

With Prenga now standing between Joshua and Fury, boxing’s longest-running British heavyweight saga may finally be moving closer to reality.

boxingtyson furybritishanthony joshua

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